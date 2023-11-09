The Renaissance is continuing — but it may not include what the Beyhive really wants to see. On Nov. 9, Beyoncé released the second trailer for her upcoming Renaissance concert film, which begins previews on Nov. 30. However, fans still have one major question about what to expect.

The new trailer gives a more extensive preview of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, from the stunning backdrops to the many custom costumes she donned, plus new footage showing how the tour was conceptualized.

“In this world that is male-dominated, I had to be really tough,” she says in a voiceover. “To balance motherhood and being on the stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

In October, Variety reported that the Renaissance film would include the long-awaited album visuals, alongside the actual concert and behind-the-scenes footage. However, neither of the trailers so far have indicated that’s the case, which has fans on X asking one thing.

Beyoncé in 2023 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Where Are The Visuals?

Beyoncé’s management company Parkwood stated that Renaissance visuals would come “at a later date” after the album’s 2022 release. Though there is proof that she’s filmed said visuals, Bey has yet to release a single music video for her seventh album.

She’s even trolled fans who have asked about them, telling the crowd at a July show, “You are the visual, baby.”

To troll them even further, Bey included that moment in the new trailer, which is making fans think that Renaissance visuals may not be included as previously hoped — and the Beyhive is upset about it.

“Beyoncé wanted to remind us in cinematic audio quality that the actual visuals are never coming,” a fan wrote. One Beyhive member said, “Beyoncé is so nasty for having ‘You are the visuals, baby’ in the trailer,” while another fan called her “foul” for the decision. “I love mother but she DID not have to include this,” one fan added.

Beyoncé in 2023 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

However, some fans are keeping up hope that the visuals will still be incorporated somehow, with one fan even imagining how it could be done. “Once the ‘you are the visuals baby’ scene plays in the film, the screen goes black then the ‘I’M THAT GIRL’ music video starts playing,” they wrote.

Another fan tagged Beyoncé and Parkwood just to say, “If you want to be smart about this movie, put a teaser trailer of the visuals as a post-credits scene.”

The Beyoncé Popcorn Bucket

Alongside the new trailer, theater chains around the world announced that fans can purchase special Renaissance-themed popcorn buckets and cups when they see the movie starting on Nov. 30. And yes, they’re stunning.

Naturally, fans have already started making their purchase plans. “AMC about to charge y'all $45 for that Beyonce popcorn bucket lmao,” one fan wrote, with another declaring, “Beyoncé you WILL be seeing me through the screen with a big bucket of buttery popcorn december 1st.”