Beyoncé Just Made History With Her Cowboy Carter Grammy Win

Beyoncé has made Grammys history, again. At the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2, the singer took home Best Country Album for her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter — making her the first Black woman ever to win Best Country Album.

Later that night, Beyoncé finally took home Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, after four prior nominations in the category without a win. This victory made her the first Black woman to win the category since 1999, when Lauryn Hill won for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Bey is only the fourth Black woman overall to win the Grammys’ top prize, following Hill, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole.

The Best Country Album award was presented by Taylor Swift, who, prior to announcing the winner, reminisced about winning the same award for the first time “nearly 15 years ago,” for Fearless. “It’s an honor that has gone to great artists who I admire so much, like the Chicks, Loretta Lynn, Faith Hill, Allison Krauss, and Shania Twain,” Swift said, in part. It’s an illustrious group — even more so now that it includes Beyoncé.

Beyoncé came into this year’s Grammys as the most-nominated artist of the night, with a total of 11 nods. Prior to the main show, Beyoncé earned a first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for her song “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus. That win made her the first Black woman to earn a Grammy in a country category in 50 years — since The Pointer Sisters won the same award in 1975.

Beyoncé’s Acceptance Speech

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Bey appeared visibly stunned as Swift read her name for Best Country Album, remaining seated for a few seconds before hugging her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z in celebration. She confirmed her shock in her acceptance speech. “Wow, I really was not expecting this,” she said. “Wow. I want to thank God. Oh, my God! That I’m able to still do what I love after so many years.”

She went on to thank “the incredible country artists” who accepted Cowboy Carter. “We worked so hard on it,” she said. “I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent. Wow.”

Bey concluded her speech by thanking her “beautiful family” and the artists she worked with on Cowboy Carter, a group that included three of her fellow Grammy nominees: Cyrus, Shaboozey, and Post Malone. “This album wouldn’t have been without you,” she said. “I’d like to thank God again and my fans, and I’m still in shock.”