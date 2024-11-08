When the 2025 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Nov. 8, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift dominated the lineup, and both artists managed to make history in the process.

Beyoncé led nominations with an impressive 11 nods, and Swift landed six. Both will compete for the Grammys’ biggest categories: Record, Album, and Song of the Year. Their dominance mirrors their recent successes, with Swift’s Eras Tour, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, and their accompanying concert films.

Beyoncé Breaks Two Records

Beyoncé only needed one nomination for the 2025 awards to earn the most nominations in Grammys history. She received 11 nods.

Now, with 99 nominations throughout her career, Beyoncé is officially the most-nominated artist in Grammys history — and she beat out none other than her husband, Jay-Z, after they’d previously been tied at 88 apiece.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bey also set a separate record with Cowboy Carter, which is now the most Grammy-nominated album of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson’s Thriller and her husband’s The Blueprint 3, which got 10 nods, and her own Lemonade and Renaissance, which both received nine.

The genre-defying album received nods across pop, country, rap, and Americana categories, in addition to Album of the Year, Record and Song of the Year for “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Bey only missed in Best R&B Song, to which the Cowboy Carter track “TYRANT” was submitted.

Taylor Swift Makes History

Having received an Album of the Year nomination for The Tortured Poets Department — her fourth consecutive album to get the honor — Swift is now the first woman to earn seven nods in the category across her career.

At the 2024 ceremony, Swift became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times after clinching the trophy for Midnights. She previously won for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016, and Folklore in 2021. She was also nominated at the 2014 ceremony for Red, but lost to Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories, and at the 2022 event for Evermore, but lost to Jon Batiste’s We Are.

At the 2025 event, Swift will face off against Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan, plus surprise nominees André 3000 and Jacob Collier.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Swift also made history with her Song of the Year nomination, becoming the first artist in history to receive eight noms in the category. This year, she was recognized for “Fortnight,” her Tortured Poets collaboration with Post Malone, which also nabbed a Record of the Year nod.

She was previously nominated for “You Belong With Me” in 2009, “Shake It Off” in 2015, “Blank Space” in 2016, “Lover” in 2020, “cardigan” in 2021, “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” in 2023, and most recently, “Anti-Hero” in 2024.

She has never won Song of the Year, despite winning multiple other songwriting awards in her career. Maybe the eighth time’s the charm.