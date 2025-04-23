Will Blue Ivy Appear At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour?

Beyoncé’s long-awaited Cowboy Carter Tour kicks off in Los Angeles on April 28, and it’s already clear who the true star will likely be: Blue Ivy Carter.

The singer’s 13-year-old daughter arguably stole the show during 2024’s Renaissance World Tour, making her debut at the Paris show by performing the choreography to “MY POWER” alongside her mother. She ended up returning for several shows on the U.S. and European legs and was added to the tour’s credits as a dancer.

In December, Blue Ivy once again guest-starred at her mom’s halftime show for Netflix’s Christmas Day football game, where she appeared in several numbers, including a memorable do-si-do during “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Naturally, this only begs the question of whether Blue Ivy will perform on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Will Blue Ivy Be On The Cowboy Carter Tour?

As usual, Beyoncé is keeping details about her Cowboy Carter show close to her chest until opening night on April 28, not posting any sneak peeks on social media. She’s believed to be rehearsing at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, and fans have only been able to hear her rehearsing snippets of random songs.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Therefore, it’s not yet known whether Blue Ivy will have a role in the show. Given her increased dedication to performing, it’s fair to assume that she will appear in some capacity, and fans certainly think she will. However, it might not happen on opening night.

In her Renaissance film, released over a month after the tour’s conclusion in October 2023, Bey explained why she didn’t initially incorporate Blue Ivy into her show. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” she revealed. Instead, she made her daughter train and rehearse like all of the other dancers before allowing Blue Ivy to debut on stage.

Throughout the tour, Blue Ivy’s dance skills and stage presence just kept growing, making both of her parents proud, especially her father, Jay-Z. “I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “For her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘MY POWER,’ you can’t write a better script.”