As has become custom, when Beyoncé drops a new project, the world stops to watch. Four years after her critically acclaimed album Lemonade, Beyoncé has released a new video for the song Already, in the lead up to her highly anticipated visual album Black Is King. And, as expected, the fans are overcome with adulation for the superstar.

From the choreography to the fashion, the Already video is a vibrant, celebratory ode to African tradition, art, and Black culture. In the video, Beyoncé is seen performing popular Nigerian dance moves alongside major talent as the video flips between cinematic stills from across the continent. It's a feast of colour and culture — from body art and traditional hairstyles to African landscapes and joyful party scenes.

Beyoncé employed a number of African artists to work on or in the video, including designer Marine Serre, whose designs have regular been championed by the star.

Featuring Major Lazer and Shatta Wale, the song was first heard on The Lion King: the Gift, the soundtrack from the hugely successful remake of The Lion King. Already was released three hours ahead of Black Is King, the feature-length visual album now showing on Disney +. As Disney + shared in a statement, the 85-minute film "is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture."

Although the album has faced some criticism, for Beyoncé fans, especially her vocal Beyhive, the new projects further cement the performer's status as one of the greatest performers of this generation.

As one adoring fan tweeted:

'After the Self-Titled visual album, the Lemonade film, Beychella/Homecoming and The Black is King film, Beyoncé has cemented herself as the greatest visual artist of all-time. Period.'

Some fans even believe Beyoncé has surpassed her last visual album Lemonade:

"I never thought Beyoncé could top Lemonade but she just did. how does this woman do it.. #BlackIsKing"

Featuring appearances Jay-Z, fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and more, Black Is King was written and directed by Beyoncé herself. Not that we needed any more reason to be in awe of the singer.

Black Is King is now available to watch on Disney+.