Beyoncé has notable dancers, including Les Twins and Honey Balenciaga, on her Renaissance World Tour, but they’ll be starring alongside some rather unexpected guests. Bey gets assistance from literal robot arms during the tour, which kicked off in May 10 in Sweden, and Twitter is in awe. The robot arms make their debut six songs into the nearly 3-hour, 35-song show, after an interlude fittingly titled “Motherboard,” when Beyoncé plays her Renaissance track “COZY.”

During the spoken-word intro of “COZY,” two oversized robot arms suddenly come into view, each of which is holding a metal square frame. The singer proceeds to pose within the frames as if it were a moving portrait and perform as the arms wildly lift the frames up, down, and around her body, contorting around her movements. In other words, they help Beyoncé make “face cards” that never decline, as she sings about on “HEATED.”

Naturally, both fans in the audience and watching on livestreams were impressed, with Twitter users freaking out over the innovative and intricate choreography.

Later in the show, before performing “CHURCH GIRL,” the arms help Beyoncé transform her look using ultraviolet lights that change her all-white ensemble into a colorful mosaic masterpiece fit for a historic church.

The arms returned to fan off Beyoncé during her performance of “HEATED,” because queens obviously don’t fan themselves.

After the show, Twitter also made memes joking about the robots.

As impressive as the robotic arms are, they’re just one futuristic and visually stunning prop in a spectacle full of them. During her Renaissance show, Beyoncé also rides atop a full-blown chrome tank, lounges in a glamorous seashell, and sits at a news desk as a news-anchor bee (yes, really), before ending her show by riding the disco horse on the Renaissance album cover that’s been affectionately named Reneigh by the Beyhive.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There has been much discourse about the future of AI technology and robots taking over our jobs in literally every field, but if Beyoncé doing choreography with robots is the future, sign us up.