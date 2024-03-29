Beyoncé's "Sweet Honey Buckiin'" Lyrics Call Out The Grammys

The Grammys have a problem, and Beyoncé is calling it out on her new album, Cowboy Carter. In the penultimate track, “Sweet Honey Buckin’,” the singer briefly addresses the Recording Academy, which has yet to award her Album of the Year despite her being the most awarded Grammy winner in history.

“Sweet Honey Buckin’” plays like a parallel (or even a big sister) to “Pure/Honey” from Renaissance, which includes two separate songs that flow together to form one cohesive piece. In this case, Bey fuses three tracks together, connecting them with country stomps, synthy dance beats, and sticky-sweet melodies.

While the “Sweet” and “Honey” portions are celebratory in nature, with contributions from rapper Shaboozey and producer Pharrell Williams, Bey decided to use “Buckiin’” to slyly call out the Grammys while bragging about setting her own trend.

The Grammys Callout

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite having the most Grammys in history, Beyoncé has never been able to snatch the top prize, Album of the Year. She was first nominated in the category with I Am... Sasha Fierce in 2009, before picking up consecutive noms for her last three studio albums: 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade, and 2022’s Renaissance.

Her husband, Jay-Z, called this out when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 ceremony, as she watched on in support. “I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that.”

In the first verse of “Buckiin’,” Bey addresses this particular Grammys snub and proudly states how she reacts to it every time: by making even better music. “A-O-T-Y, I ain't win, I ain't stuntin’ ‘bout them,” she declares. “Take that sh*t on the chin, come back and f*ck up the pen.”

“Sweet Honey Buckiin’” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to “Sweet Honey Buckiin’” below.

[Part I: SWEET]

I fall to pieces each time I see you there

And I miss all our secrets so tell me how you been

[Shaboozey]

Lucchese, see the boots (Check)

You can hear when I step (Step)

Bought a Chevy and painted it red

Money long, it can't fit in the bed

It don't matter what nobody says

Country boy 'til the day that I'm dead (Yee-hoo)

You want smoke, I'm the Marlboro man

Cut it out 'fore it get outta hand, ayy

This ain't Calabasas, we don't need highways

We can take back roads (Take back roads)

Never been ridin', baby?

Step in that stirrup, hop on my saddle (Hop on my saddle)

Snake on my feet, they rattle (Ooh)

And the bag only thing gettin' lasso'd, yeah (Gettin' what?)

And I'm still goin' up like a ladder (Uh)

And I'm still in the field like cattle

The Cadillac back on the road, we takin' route 44

Just say what you need from the store, oh, oh

Put some grits on the stove

Jiffy cornbread, booty cornfed

Body rolls at the rodeo

I'm coming home, ooh

Ridin' through just to put my eyes on you

You are the superstar

Everybody's drivin' old new cars

Turn a bad night to a good time

On the trail ride to the zydeco

I'm coming home

[Beyoncé, Shaboozey, Beyoncé & Shaboozey]

I'm coming home (I'm coming home, I'm coming home)

I'm coming home (I'm coming home, I'm coming home)

We've come a long way from the rough ride

From the railroads to the rodeos, sweet country home

This for my, this for my

She gone

Ride for your cowboy

And throw that sweet honey on it

[Part II: HONEY]

So come (So come) with me (With me)

To new life (Stick it, stick it, stick it)

You're stuck (Stuck) to me (To me)

All night (Stick it, stick it, stick it)

Put a flower inside (Flower inside)

Stuck in me all night (Stuck in me all night)

[Beyoncé & Pharrell Williams]

Honey (We're), hey (Ridin'), hey (Through the), ooh (Night)

Honey (We're), yeah (Ridin'), yeah (Through the), taste like (Night)

Honey (We're), ayy (Ridin'), oh (Through the), taste like (Night)

Honey (We're), ayy (Ridin'), ayy, think of my

[Part III: BUCKIIN']

[Beyoncé & Shaboozey]

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' like a mechanical bull

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), a good night (Yeah) flow, money is full (Yeah)

Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse (look at that horse)

Pretty as hell, au naturale, dining on farce (dining on farce)

Buckin', buckin', woah, buckin' (Yeah)

Buckin' (Buckin'), a good night, woah, yeah

Your patience is thin (Uh-huh)

Your hormones is right at the rim (Ow)

You was just goin' in (Huh)

F*ck it, do it again (Let's go)

A-O-T-Y, I ain't win (Let's go)

I ain't stuntin' 'bout them

Take that sh*t on the chin

Come back and f*ck up the pen (Yeah)

Say the things that I know will offend (Uh, yeah)

Wear that sh*t that I know start a trend (Uh)

Take the Bugatti out for the spin (Ooh)

Ain't no top, feel the wind on my skin

Ooh, ooh, ooh, snakes on the den (Uh)

They hissin', don't listen to them (Let's go)

They bite every once and again

But it gets stomped on when we

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' like a mechanical bull

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)

Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), a good night flow where the money is full

Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse (Look at that horse)

Pretty as hell, au naturale, dining on farce, uh

Buckin', woah, buckin', buckin' (Mhm)

They yankin' your chain (Yankin' your chain)

Promisin' things that they can't (Things that they can't)

You the man at the bank? (Bank)

Is you is or you ain't? (Is you is or you ain't?)

Hit the runway, I'm late (Runway, I'm late)

Pops got pictures to take (Take, take)

It's in my DNA (Ayy)

Look at my mama, it's a trait

Say the things that I know will offend (Woo)

Wear that sh*t that I know start the trend (Woo)

Take the Bugatti out for a spin

Ain't no top, feel the wind on my skin

Ooh, ah, buckin', woah

Buckin', buckin', buckin' like a mechanical bull