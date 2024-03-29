Music
Beyoncé's "Sweet Honey Buckiin'" Lyrics Call Out The Grammys
The singer addresses her Album of the Year snubs.
The Grammys have a problem, and Beyoncé is calling it out on her new album, Cowboy Carter. In the penultimate track, “Sweet Honey Buckin’,” the singer briefly addresses the Recording Academy, which has yet to award her Album of the Year despite her being the most awarded Grammy winner in history.
“Sweet Honey Buckin’” plays like a parallel (or even a big sister) to “Pure/Honey” from Renaissance, which includes two separate songs that flow together to form one cohesive piece. In this case, Bey fuses three tracks together, connecting them with country stomps, synthy dance beats, and sticky-sweet melodies.
While the “Sweet” and “Honey” portions are celebratory in nature, with contributions from rapper Shaboozey and producer Pharrell Williams, Bey decided to use “Buckiin’” to slyly call out the Grammys while bragging about setting her own trend.
The Grammys Callout
Despite having the most Grammys in history, Beyoncé has never been able to snatch the top prize, Album of the Year. She was first nominated in the category with I Am... Sasha Fierce in 2009, before picking up consecutive noms for her last three studio albums: 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade, and 2022’s Renaissance.
Her husband, Jay-Z, called this out when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 ceremony, as she watched on in support. “I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that.”
In the first verse of “Buckiin’,” Bey addresses this particular Grammys snub and proudly states how she reacts to it every time: by making even better music. “A-O-T-Y, I ain't win, I ain't stuntin’ ‘bout them,” she declares. “Take that sh*t on the chin, come back and f*ck up the pen.”
“Sweet Honey Buckiin’” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to “Sweet Honey Buckiin’” below.
[Part I: SWEET]
I fall to pieces each time I see you there
And I miss all our secrets so tell me how you been
[Shaboozey]
Lucchese, see the boots (Check)
You can hear when I step (Step)
Bought a Chevy and painted it red
Money long, it can't fit in the bed
It don't matter what nobody says
Country boy 'til the day that I'm dead (Yee-hoo)
You want smoke, I'm the Marlboro man
Cut it out 'fore it get outta hand, ayy
This ain't Calabasas, we don't need highways
We can take back roads (Take back roads)
Never been ridin', baby?
Step in that stirrup, hop on my saddle (Hop on my saddle)
Snake on my feet, they rattle (Ooh)
And the bag only thing gettin' lasso'd, yeah (Gettin' what?)
And I'm still goin' up like a ladder (Uh)
And I'm still in the field like cattle
The Cadillac back on the road, we takin' route 44
Just say what you need from the store, oh, oh
Put some grits on the stove
Jiffy cornbread, booty cornfed
Body rolls at the rodeo
I'm coming home, ooh
Ridin' through just to put my eyes on you
You are the superstar
Everybody's drivin' old new cars
Turn a bad night to a good time
On the trail ride to the zydeco
I'm coming home
[Beyoncé, Shaboozey, Beyoncé & Shaboozey]
I'm coming home (I'm coming home, I'm coming home)
I'm coming home (I'm coming home, I'm coming home)
We've come a long way from the rough ride
From the railroads to the rodeos, sweet country home
This for my, this for my
She gone
Ride for your cowboy
And throw that sweet honey on it
[Part II: HONEY]
So come (So come) with me (With me)
To new life (Stick it, stick it, stick it)
You're stuck (Stuck) to me (To me)
All night (Stick it, stick it, stick it)
Put a flower inside (Flower inside)
Stuck in me all night (Stuck in me all night)
[Beyoncé & Pharrell Williams]
Honey (We're), hey (Ridin'), hey (Through the), ooh (Night)
Honey (We're), yeah (Ridin'), yeah (Through the), taste like (Night)
Honey (We're), ayy (Ridin'), oh (Through the), taste like (Night)
Honey (We're), ayy (Ridin'), ayy, think of my
[Part III: BUCKIIN']
[Beyoncé & Shaboozey]
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' like a mechanical bull
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), a good night (Yeah) flow, money is full (Yeah)
Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse (look at that horse)
Pretty as hell, au naturale, dining on farce (dining on farce)
Buckin', buckin', woah, buckin' (Yeah)
Buckin' (Buckin'), a good night, woah, yeah
Your patience is thin (Uh-huh)
Your hormones is right at the rim (Ow)
You was just goin' in (Huh)
F*ck it, do it again (Let's go)
A-O-T-Y, I ain't win (Let's go)
I ain't stuntin' 'bout them
Take that sh*t on the chin
Come back and f*ck up the pen (Yeah)
Say the things that I know will offend (Uh, yeah)
Wear that sh*t that I know start a trend (Uh)
Take the Bugatti out for the spin (Ooh)
Ain't no top, feel the wind on my skin
Ooh, ooh, ooh, snakes on the den (Uh)
They hissin', don't listen to them (Let's go)
They bite every once and again
But it gets stomped on when we
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' like a mechanical bull
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), woah (Yeah)
Buckin' (Yeah), buckin' (Yeah), a good night flow where the money is full
Look at that horse, look at that horse, look at that horse (Look at that horse)
Pretty as hell, au naturale, dining on farce, uh
Buckin', woah, buckin', buckin' (Mhm)
They yankin' your chain (Yankin' your chain)
Promisin' things that they can't (Things that they can't)
You the man at the bank? (Bank)
Is you is or you ain't? (Is you is or you ain't?)
Hit the runway, I'm late (Runway, I'm late)
Pops got pictures to take (Take, take)
It's in my DNA (Ayy)
Look at my mama, it's a trait
Say the things that I know will offend (Woo)
Wear that sh*t that I know start the trend (Woo)
Take the Bugatti out for a spin
Ain't no top, feel the wind on my skin
Ooh, ah, buckin', woah
Buckin', buckin', buckin' like a mechanical bull