Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.

On Feb. 1, Hits Daily Double reported that Beyoncé was apparently confirmed to attend the ceremony but not scheduled to perform. However, producers are reportedly still in negotiations for a potential performance. The Recording Academy has not confirmed whether Beyoncé will attend or perform at the 2023 Grammys.

According to HDD, some insiders think that Beyoncé “will not perform unless she’s been informed that she will win.” In 2021, she reportedly only decided to attend the Grammys last-minute and went on to break the record for most awarded performing artist in Grammy history after winning Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” so a similar situation could be playing out now.

Beyoncé currently has 28 Grammys and needs to increase her total to 32 trophies in order to become the most awarded Grammy winner in history, taking over from late classical conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 times during his career. When the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced, Beyoncé tied her husband Jay-Z to become the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with an astounding 88 nods apiece. But despite her records, Beyoncé has still yet to win the Grammys’ top honor, Album of the Year, becoming a point of contention among viewers. She was last nominated in 2017 for Lemonade, and even the eventual winner Adele thought it should’ve gone to Bey.

Luckily, she doesn’t need Album of the Year to break the record. Aside from the Big Three categories, Renaissance is also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album while “BREAK MY SOUL” is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. While Beyoncé and the Grammys both classify Renaissance as a dance album, three songs from the record, “VIRGO’S GROOVE,” “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” and “CUFF IT,” were nominated in the R&B categories. She is also up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive” from King Richard, which received an Oscar nomination and performance in 2022.