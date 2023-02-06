Beyoncé Has Officially Won The Most Grammys Ever & Twitter Is Losing It

It’s time to rename the Grammy Awards to the Beyoncé Awards. The “Formation” singer is now the Grammys’ most awarded artist ever after breaking the record for the most wins of all time during the 2023 ceremony on Feb. 5. Beyoncé now has 32 Grammys, beating the record set by the late composer Georg Solti, who won 31 trophies throughout his career. Beyoncé tied his record after winning Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT” during the ceremony — but couldn’t accept that award in person because host Trevor Noah said she was “stuck in traffic.” Finally, once she made it to the ceremony, Beyoncé broke the record by taking home Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

During her acceptance speech, Beyoncé chose to focus on her family and the LGBTQ+ communities that inspired the making of Renaissance rather than her historic achievement, “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she said. “I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you.”

Beyoncé entered the 2023 Grammys as the most nominated artist of the night with nine nods, including Album of the Year for Renaissance and Record and Album of the Year for “Break My Soul.” The noms tied her with husband Jay-Z as the Grammys’ most nominated artist, with 88 nods apiece throughout their careers. She amassed 28 career wins before 2023, meaning she only needed four more to break the record. At the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, she won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

During Beyoncé’s historic night, the Beyhive took to Twitter to celebrate all of her wins as they came in, leading up to the moment where she broke the record.

Fans were especially touched by Beyoncé thanking the queer community in her speech, given how many LGBTQ+ artists are sampled and spotlighted on Renaissance.

However, for some fans, breaking the record just isn’t enough. The Beyhive is still waiting to see whether Beyoncé will win Album of the Year for Renaissance. Despite her 32 wins, she has yet to win the Grammys’ biggest prize after three prior nominations in the category for 2009’s I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyoncé, and 2016’s Lemonade.

Aside from Album of the Year, Beyoncé had two additional chances to take home more Grammys, as “Break My Soul” was also nominated for Record and Song of the Year.