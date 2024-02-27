Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” just made history — again. Bey debuted the country track alongside “16 Carriages” during the 2024 Super Bowl weekend. On Feb. 26, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the chart with a country song.

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” Bey’s ninth No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 as a solo artist, secured the top spot with 29 million streams and 29,000 downloads during its second week of release. Meanwhile, “16 Carriages” has also fared well on the chart, reaching a peak of No. 38.

The “Beyhive” were quick to celebrate the singer’s Hot 100 milestone, which comes less than a week after she became the first Black female artist ever to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“She is still achieving firsts 27 years into her career,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Beyoncé keeps making history. Congratulations to the most amazing talent of our time,” another commented.

Renaissance Act II

“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” serve as the first two cuts from Bey’s forthcoming country album, currently known as “act ii.” Fans had long speculated a country LP was in the works, and the Grammy winner previously confirmed that her 2022 album Renaissance was the first part of a “three-act project”

Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s move into the genre sparked backlash against the KYKC country radio station in Oklahoma after some fans claimed they refused to play “Texas Hold ‘Em” following its initial release. However, the station later explained in a statement that they “didn’t physically have” the song at the time, adding, “Now we do. Love it.”

Country music star Dolly Parton, who recently expressed interest in a Beyoncé duet, later gave the singer her seal of approval. Congratulating Bey on her country chart success, Parton wrote on Instagram, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No. 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”