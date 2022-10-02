Beyoncé is many things to many people: a visionary, an icon, an entrepreneur, a mother. To Solange Knowles, she’s also a proud big sister. Just days after Solange debuted an original composition for the New York City Ballet, Beyoncé honored her with a sweet tribute on her Instagram that included some repurposed lyrics.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” the 28-time Grammy winner began her caption. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

It was all touching but unsurprising to that point, but Queen B wasn’t done there. For her final line, she added a bit of a curveball: “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she wrote. Fans loved it, with one commenting, “Sister love is the best!” and another adding, “This is … everything.”

Beyoncé’s followers recognized the line from her song “Cozy,” which seems to reference the infamous 2014 elevator confrontation, in which Solange appeared to hit her brother-in-law Jay-Z in security camera footage. (Both apparently took “this share of the responsibility,” apologized, and “moved forward,” according to a statement after the video went public.) “’Cause she comfortable,” many fans quoted in the comments of the singer’s Instagram tribute, showing they got it.

Social media wasn’t the only place where Beyoncé celebrated Solange, of course. She and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson also went to see the show on opening night themselves. They came and went quietly, The Cut reported, but based on Solange’s own Instagram post about the night, they managed to fit in a group photo. “Heart so full,” the musician captioned it.

Solange’s ballet score was part of the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28. It turns out she’s actually the second Black woman to compose for the dance company, though. Lido Pimienta previously did it in 2021, according to Today. Nonetheless, it’s a huge accomplishment and her sister is right to be proud.

The NYCB first announced the collaboration with Solange in August, per Essence. She teamed up with choreographer Gianna Reisen, who later called the end result “a dream,” in a post-performance post. “THANK YOU to my collaborators! I cannot express the pride, joy and gratitude I feel for this piece and all of you,” she wrote, in part.

It seems like everyone involved (and their sisters) were in awe of what they created.