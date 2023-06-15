Bianca Del Rio is a loud and proud “old gay” who’s seen a lot in her three decades as a drag queen. The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, victorious in part due to her “Judge Judy” impression on Snatch Game, she’s now a judge on Hulu’s new competition show Drag Me to Dinner, alongside Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Haneefah Wood.

“Chaos ensues,” Del Rio tells Bustle, describing Drag Me to Dinner, where drag queens compete to throw the best dinner parties and losers are booted from the competition.

Del Rio, who’s 47, signed a new deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in May, and is keeping busy in 2023 by hosting the weekly Drag Race recap series Pitstop, working on a third film in her comedy franchise Hurricane Bianca, and preparing for her next global standup tour. But she’s still making time to celebrate Pride around the world, as well as raising awareness about drag ban proposals — because there’s no one she judges harsher than “hypocritical” lawmakers.

Below, she reveals the yearbook superlative she’d give herself and other Pride Yearbook queens, why Madonna is the best ally, and her thoughts on politicians trying to censor drag.

Bianca Del Rio On Politicians Projecting “Inner F*ckery” & Going To Therapy

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

In high school, I just had to get through it because I knew there was a world out there. And I’m still doing that, except death is a little closer. So Most Determined, because it wasn’t really a plan. As a gay, you just did what you had to do to get out. Determination was just the way to go.

What superlatives would you give Raja and Alyssa Edwards?

Alyssa is... can we say Most Batsh*t Crazy? In the best way. We always have a good time. And Raja is probably the laziest person I’ve ever met in my life, and she would fully admit it.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation?

It’s absolutely ridiculous. I am not a performer who performs for children, [but] that’s not to say it shouldn’t be allowed for everyone. I think it’s up to a parent. Whether it’s for an adult or children audience, that’s really up to the audience to decide what they want to go see. Drag queens are not a subject in school or creating havoc on anyone else. This is simply entertainment. Going as far as saying that it’s not allowed and it’s grooming children, that is repulsive. And it’s completely hypocritical coming from any Republican lawmaker considering the Catholic Church.

What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

If we’re talking Republican, if we’re talking Christian values, I would have to look at this person’s history, what this person has done and voted for and against. All of those things play a huge factor in this, because nine times out of 10, what these people are projecting is some inner f*ckery of their own. Usually the people that are “You can’t say gay,” we find out later have a gay relationship. We find them at the airport, tap dancing in a stall with another man. So the thing would be to investigate where does all this hidden anger come from?

This is a democracy. Let us all live our lives. It’s not affecting you in any way. But they do this to rile up their base, to discuss bullsh*t, to basically avoid all of their serious issues. That’s the theatricality of it. This is a huge bump in the road, but there have been many times in history where drag has been a hot button [issue] and controversy. Stay knowledgeable; give money to groups that can actually help us, [like] the Drag Defense Fund.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school?

When I was in high school, everything was Madonna. I had the brand new cassette of Madonna’s Like a Prayer on my Walkman on repeat, and the little cassette was lined with patchouli. I love every song, from “Like a Prayer” to “Oh Father.” All of it, I lived for. Madonna was the first artist I knew to discuss what AIDS was, and how to protect yourself. I can’t imagine a star of that caliber today being as blunt and open about truly what it was [like] for the gays.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

Well, first of all, I surround myself with people who don’t like me. All of my friends absolutely hate me. They don’t praise me. They don’t think I’m pretty. They don’t think I’m smart. They don’t think I’m talented. That is No. 1, because that will keep you grounded as f*ck, where you can keep your sanity. And for my mental health, I don’t read comments because I just don’t care. I’ve never seen anyone benefit from that, whether it’s a glorious review or someone totally hating me. I’m not addicted to that aspect of it because I didn’t grow up with it, and that helps with self-care.

Having an adult beverage on occasion at your own home is self-care. Moving to Palm Springs is self-care within itself. It’s quiet where I live. I have projects to do at home. I have sunshine. And also, keeping a therapist even when things are good. Most people I know will just use a therapist during a breakup and then they don’t go back. Just talking to someone outside of your friend circle and getting an objective view is pretty important. And on occasion, a Xanax from Mexico does not hurt either.

What’s the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

I’m from New Orleans, and I remember going back many years after I moved to New York to see a show at a bar I worked at, which was called Oz on the little gay strip. The show lasted maybe 45 minutes. It was magical. I don’t know where they got the idea that drag shows need to be three hours long. Maybe it’s in the word “drag,” dragging on and on and on. But this was a 45-minute drag show. I don’t know who performed, but I was in and out. To me, that’s how it should be.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

I love any drag queen who has a sense of humor and can take a joke. Top of my list is always Lady Bunny, Miss Coco Peru, and Sherry Vine. I have fun with all of them. Alyssa Edwards, Adore Delano, Courtney Act, Darienne Lake. Brooke Lynn Hytes and I chat quite often. I’ve known Peppermint since 2005, so we’ve got scandals and stories. Mariah Balenciaga is one of my good friends. If you stay in this business long enough, you eventually meet everybody, and I guess since you asked about Raja... I’ve got to throw them in too. Well, you know what, because they’re already on this list, I’m purposely not adding them. They’ve had enough. Take Alyssa off, too.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.