Twitter Is In Meltdown Over The Confirmed Return Of Big Brother

Among the excitement of the Love Island final on Monday night (Aug. 1), a familiar theme rang out during the ad break. Leaving viewers perplexed for a few seconds, it soon became obvious that Big Brother is back. Set to debut on ITV2 and ITVX sometime in 2023, the 20-second teaser didn’t give away much other than a heavy dose of nostalgia with the use of Elementfour’s 12” remix of the reality show’s theme.

First airing in the UK in 2000, Big Brother has seen its fair share of broadcasters. It originally ran on Channel 4 for 11 series and 7 celebrity specials before moving to Channel 5, with eight series and 15 celeb-filled seasons. Now it’s found a new home on ITV2, and the broadcaster has been so kind as to give a little insight into their take on the franchise.

Running for up to six weeks, the new Big Brother has been described as a “refreshed” and “contemporary” take on the series, as Paul Mortimer, ITV2, ITVBe, and CITV’s Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions and Controller, said. “All the familiar format points” will be there, accompanied by “a brand new look” and “additional twists.” The reboot will feature “carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life,” according to ITV2. There will, of course, be live evictions and an undetermined cash prize to boot.

It’s unclear who will be presenting ITV2’s Big Brother. Still, some reckon it’ll likely be former housemate Rylan Clark, who said he’d “be there in a heartbeat” if asked. Other contenders could be ITV’s own Alison Hammond, who competed in the third series, or Josie Gibson, who won the eleventh series. Then, of course, there’s always room for the OG presenter Davina McCall to return or Channel 5 hosts Emma Willis and Brian Dowling.

Whatever ITV2 has in plan for Big Brother remains to be seen, but it’s evident that fans are ecstatic that the OG reality series is returning. Below are just a few of the reactions on Twitter during the Love Island final and the utter commotion the unexpected 20-second teaser caused.