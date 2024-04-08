Taylor Swift, Bonnie Tyler & Other Stars React To The 2024 Solar Eclipse

When a total solar eclipse passed through the United States for the first time in seven years on April 8, stars like Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, and singer Bonnie Tyler — of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” fame — celebrated the moment.

Before the celestial event began, Swift capitalized on the buzz to tease her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, revealing an eclipse-themed lyric from the album on her Instagram Story. “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips,” the lyric reads. “Half moonshine, full eclipse.”

Khloé Kardashian also commemorated the event, wishing her Instagram followers a “happy solar eclipse day” in an Instagram Story, as did Katy Perry, who plugged a new episode of American Idol by sharing a clip of the show’s logo written atop the eclipse as Tyler’s “Total Eclipse” played. “You can’t eclipse #idol tonight,” she joked in the caption.

Witherspoon shared her preparations for the moment on her Story, posting a photo of herself in a cozy robe and eclipse glasses. “I’m ready,” she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon ahead of April 8’s eclipse. @reesewitherspoon/ Instagram

Jessica Biel posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her vibrant eclipse glasses. “If you have your glasses… get out outside now!!” she wrote.

Jessica Biel had her eclipse glasses ready. @jessicabiel/ Instagram

Kristen Bell also posted a photo of herself rocking the glasses on Stories, wishing fans a “Happy April 8th!”

Kristen Bell took to Instagram Stories to document the event. @kristenanniebell/ Instagram

Drew Barrymore, meanwhile, aligned her spring cleaning with the eclipse, sharing a video in which she goes between looking outside in eclipse glasses and organizing her charging cords. “I pray for a clean slate with cords,” she quipped.

Drew Barrymore mixed in the eclipse viewing with some household chores. @drewbarrymore/ Instagram

Demi Lovato also got in on the fun, sharing a photo of the eclipse in near-totality on her Story. Although she didn’t share where she was for the big moment, Lovato hails from Dallas, Texas, which is along the path of complete totality.

Demi Lovato captured an image of the sky. @ddlovato/ Instagram

On his main Instagram feed, Andy Cohen shared a photo of his 5-year-old son, Ben, and himself watching the eclipse on a New York rooftop. “Now THAT was cool!!!” he wrote. “I love a collective experience in Manhattan - people on roofs everywhere you turn and gathered on the street. Ben’s play-by-play was incredible too.”

Andy Cohen and his son catch the moment. @bravoandy/ Instagram

How Is Bonnie Tyler Celebrating?

During the solar eclipse, Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 anthem “Total Eclipse of the Heart” topped the iTunes chart, and her name started trending on X (formerly Twitter). Tyler shared a screenshot of the statistic on Instagram. “Nothing I can say,” wrote the singer, who also shared a throwback photo from the 2017 eclipse on Instagram. That year she performed the song aboard an “eclipse cruise ship” that sailed through the path of totality.

Naturally, X users started making memes, joking about the “royalty checks” she’ll get and declaring April 8 “Bonnie Tyler day.”

A few days prior, Tyler told Page Six that she’s not actually sure how much she’s been paid from the song. “To be honest, I don’t deal with that side of it,” she told the outlet. “My husband and the accountants, they do all that. The funny thing is, before I called you earlier, a statement came in and I passed it on.”

