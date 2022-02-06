Bille Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour Started On A Delightfully Dramatic Note

Music
If you weren’t there, these official visuals are the next best thing.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Billie Eilish began her Happier Than Ever tour on Thursday, Feb. 3 — and it sounds like the New Orleans show was everything she wanted. “YOU WERE AN ABSOLUTE PERFECT START I LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
According to Rolling Stone, it was a rainy evening in New Orleans — ideal weather for Eilish’s moody lyrics, not to mention a title track music video that literally sees the artist dance (and cry, and sing) in a major downpour.