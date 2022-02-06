Music

Bille Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour Started On A Delightfully Dramatic Note

If you weren’t there, these official visuals are the next best thing.

Billie Eilish's 'Happier than Ever' tour began Feb. 3. Photo via Getty Images for Live Nation
By Grace Wehniainen

Billie Eilish began her Happier Than Ever tour on Thursday, Feb. 3 — and it sounds like the New Orleans show was everything she wanted. “YOU WERE AN ABSOLUTE PERFECT START I LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

According to Rolling Stone, it was a rainy evening in New Orleans — ideal weather for Eilish’s moody lyrics, not to mention a title track music video that literally sees the artist dance (and cry, and sing) in a major downpour.

