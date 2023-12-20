Harry has returned to where he met Sally — or at least when he was bemused by her. During a Dec. 19 interview with CBS’s Gayle King, Billy Crystal returned to New York’s iconic Katz’s Deli for the first time since filming When Harry Met Sally nearly 35 years prior.

In the classic 1989 rom-com, Meg Ryan’s character Sally argues with Harry while having lunch at Katz’s that men aren’t able to tell when women are faking an orgasm. To prove her point, she pretends to have one at the table, much to the intrigue and embarrassment of Harry and the entire restaurant.

When she’s done, a woman deadpans to the waiter, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

As King and Crystal discovered upon their arrival, “Harry and Sally’s table” is still there, complete with a sign that reads, “Where Harry Met Sally... Hope You Have What She Had!” Naturally, King did order, “I want to have what Sally had that day,” and Crystal followed suit. Once they sat at the famous table, he remarked what an “amazing phenomenon” it was to be a part of that history.

Billy Crystal and Gayle King eat at Katz’s Deli from When Harry Met Sally CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Crystal went on to reflect on the movie’s legacy, saying it’s gotten “more important as time goes by” because its message transcends generations. “People fall in love every day. People fall out of love every day. People find each other, they lose each other every day,” he remarked.

“New generations keep finding When Harry Met Sally. We’re forever young in that movie, and we represent them. They relate to us.”

Meg Ryan’s Tribute

During the Kennedy Center Honors, Crystal was recognized by none other than Ryan, who lovingly roasted her co-star and referenced the famous Katz’s scene during her tribute.

“The scene came really naturally to me, and I really have Billy to thank for that,” she said. “I’ve actually never been around anyone who made faking an orgasm easier. So thank you, Billy.”

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in 2019. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She ended her speech on a more sentimental note, adding, “As his wife Janice has known for over 50 years, falling in love with Billy is a pretty easy thing to do.”