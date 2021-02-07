Bindi Irwin's Husband Loves Animals As Much As She Does

Crikey! It's the Irwins is back for a third season on Discovery+, and it's delving into a lot of Bindi Irwin's personal life events over the last year — including her marriage to Chandler Powell and the news that the couple is expecting their first child together. Chandler has been on the show in the past, but he'll play an even bigger role this time around as he's officially starting his own family with Bindi. Here's everything fans of the Irwins need to know about Bindi's husband.

Chandler Powell Met Bindi Irwin At The Australia Zoo

According to People, the duo first met in 2013 when Chandler was visiting Australia and spent one day at the Irwin family zoo. Bindi happened to be giving the tour that day, and it was pretty much love at first sight for them both. "I'm like, 'Wow she is amazing,'" Chandler remembered thinking. Bindi was around 15 at the time, and Chandler was 16. When he got back home to Florida, he decided to write Bindi's mom Terri Irwin to ask if he could stay in touch with Bindi. Terri approved, and Chandler told People that he and Bindi "haven't looked back since."

After several years of long distance dating between America and Australia, Chandler moved to Australia for good in 2018, according to People. He proposed to Bindi on her 21st birthday in 2019, and the two tied the knot in early 2020. A few months later, they revealed that they're expecting a daughter in the spring of 2021.

Chandler Powell's Job Changed Recently

The whole reason Chandler was even in Australia to meet Bindi in 2013 was thanks to a wakeboarding competition. Before he met Bindi, Chandler was a professional wakeboarder. The Florida native was introduced to the sport at age 12 via his father, a pro kneeboarder. By 17, Chandler was winning competitions and attracting sponsors. And one of those competitions just happened to be in Australia.

After hitting it off with Bindi, he gave up his wakeboarding career in 2018 and relocated to Australia to help at the zoo. Now that's his full-time job, and he operates the place alongside his wife, her brother Robert, and their mother Terri. Chandler told Entertainment Tonight that he was honored to help the Irwins and continue the conservation work that Bindi's dad Steve Irwin started years ago. "I am the luckiest guy in the world," he said. "It's amazing to be part of such an incredible cause and to work for Steve's legacy and to do it alongside the most beautiful girl in the world."

Chandler Powell's Instagram Shows Off His Life In Australia

It's no surprise that the bulk of Chandler's Instagram is taken up with photos of Bindi. But he also posts a lot about the various animals he comes into contact with at the zoo, including tortoises, snakes, and, of course, crocodiles.

He's also really good friends with Bindi's 17-year-old brother Robert, and the two have begun surfing together.

Chandler is surrounded by cool animals, the ocean, and his wife and her family all day – and he's loving it.