Bindi Irwin Shows Everyone How To Do A Proper Gender Reveal

Gender reveal parties are so 2018, especially when the world is currently going through an alarming health pandemic, and Bindi Irwin's latest pregnancy update shows that she's well aware that the trend has come and gone. Bindi Irwin revealed the sex of her baby with the help of a tortoise, showing everyone you don't need pyrotechnics to announce the sex of your bun in the oven.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Irwin posted a photo of herself with husband Chandler Powell, a new ultrasound of the upcoming addition to their family — and a huge tortoise. The couple announced that they were expecting a girl, using one of the prized Aldabra tortoises at her family's famous Australia Zoo as an ultrasound comparison point, and gave an update on the little one's health. "Baby girl, you are our world," she wrote. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be." And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you reveal your baby's sex without accidentally starting a wildfire.

The former Dancing with the Stars winner announced that she was pregnant with her first child on Aug. 11 by sharing a photo of her and Powell holding a little park ranger's jacket to match their own. "It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," she wrote, revealing that she was still in her first trimester. "We really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives."

Last Sunday, Sept. 14, Irwin gave another pregnancy update, proving that their first child is all but guaranteed to be an animal lover just like her parents. She revealed her first sonogram on Instagram by posing with a baby kangaroo, while Powell cuddled a koala right next to her. "The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey," she wrote. "Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much."

Although she hasn't given fans an exact due date, she did say that her and Powell "can't wait for her arrival next year."