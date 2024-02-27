Blake Lively has revealed the pact she made with Ryan Reynolds before getting married.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the actor discussed the importance of work-life balance on the Feb. 22 episode of Amber Tamblyn's Substack show Further Ado, revealing that she and Reynolds agreed to prioritize their relationship over work.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” Lively said. “So that we could always prioritize our personal life.”

Admitting that sticking to this rule isn’t always easy, given their busy schedules, she explained further, “That takes working really hard when we're not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance.”

Recalling her years filming Gossip Girl, which aired for six seasons between 2007 and 2012, Lively added that she was at one point “used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping.” She continued, “Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once.”

Ryan & Blake’s Relationship

Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011 after filming The Green Lantern. The couple tied the knot the following year, on Sept. 9, 2012, during their South Carolina wedding ceremony. The pair also share four children, daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and a 1-year-old baby.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the Met Gala. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Reynolds opened up about fatherhood during an October 2023 interview with People, revealing that he and Lively talk to their children “about everything” and teach them the importance of being self-aware.

“It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going,” he shared. “We are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid ... People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”