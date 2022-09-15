Blake Lively Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 4th Child By Showing Off Baby Bump

Taylor Swift will have new songwriting material soon thanks to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The 35-year-old mother revealed she was pregnant with her fourth child on Sept. 15 by showing off her baby bump at the red carpet of Forbes’ Power of Women Summit. She has yet to reveal a gender or the baby’s due date. Bustle has reached out to Lively’s representatives for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Lively and Reynolds are parents to three daughters, 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty. Their youngest child’s name was revealed by the couple’s close friend Swift in her 2020 Folklore track “Betty,” in which she used James and Inez’s names as characters as well. The singer also included James on her 2017 album Reputation, when she was just 3 years old, featuring her voice on the intro of “Gorgeous.” Given how private Lively and Reynolds tend to be after welcoming a new baby, it wouldn’t be surprising if Swift also revealed their fourth child’s name in a song years after they’re born.

The parents are so devoted to their children that Reynolds recently took a “sabbatical” from acting to focus on his family, as he told LinkedIn in December 2021. “The biggest thing for me... is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids,” he explained, adding that he wants them to live “like a normal human” with routines. “For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa,” he said. “We never really worked at the same time, but always we were away, so the kids were away too. Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.”

In January 2020, Lively joked that she had “3,000” kids in an interview with Good Morning America, admitting that the transition to three children was more chaotic than expected. “At one point, we had three [kids who were] four and under,” she said. “It's like going from two to 3,000. I mean, we have so many children. It's a lot. People say that going from two to three, it's the same. You know, it's kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy.” With a fourth on the way, Lively and Reynolds’ household is only going to get crazier.