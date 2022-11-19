Though Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are famous for trolling each other on social media, the Gossip Girl alum struck a more serious tone recently. Lively introduced her husband before he gave an acceptance speech at the American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 17, by listing the qualities she loves about him and noting how his native Canada helped shape who he is today. True to form, though, she also sprinkled in just enough faux-shade at the end — namely at the expense of Reynolds’ mom, Tammy.

“With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths, and his grace — so many of those stunning qualities come from his homeland, Canada, and giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person,” she said while on stage at the Beverly Hilton, as seen in clips on The Hollywood Reporter’s Twitter account.

Lively, who’s pregnant with their fourth child, went on to reference what a great father he is to their daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. (Their two elder kids were also in attendance.) “Now, I am his home, and our girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home,” she added. “Whether it’s across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes, or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home.”

Instead of only mentioning his accolades, Lively left the audience with a better idea of “the DNA of who” her husband is. “That DNA is distinctly Canadian, spawned one magical night in 1976 between the bedsheets of Jim and Tammy Reynolds,” she joked, before hilariously addressing her mother-in-law directly: “I’m looking at you, Tam-Tam, you little hussy.” A big screen in the venue showed Reynolds laughing at the line, but alas, it didn’t capture Tammy’s reaction.

Following one last quip about how people need to “stop giving him awards” because she’s “running out of precious space for [her] tchotchkes,” Lively gave the stage to Reynolds, who delivered his own remarks. As expected, he got in a few jokes of his own, while expressing his gratitude for the organization recognizing his contributions to film.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love an evening devoted entirely to me,” he kidded, before later thanking Lively. “I get to spend my days working with my favorite collaborator of all, my wife, Blake. You are the greatest ghostwriter in Hollywood history, you have literally authored me into this moment.”

Also joining in the festivities were such stars as Will Ferrell, Hugh Jackman, Octavia Spencer, Helen Mirren, Salma Hayek, Jeff Bridges, Nathan Fillion, Mary Steenburgen, and Rob McElhenney. Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent in a video message to honor Reynolds. Meanwhile, producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions was there as a co-honoree, despite Reynolds’ joke that the night was all about him.

Afterward, the Adam Project star reflected on the “incredible” honor in the caption of a Nov. 19 Instagram slideshow of event photos. “Thank you to my friends and family who turned me into a heaving, weeping mess of laughter, nostalgia and joy,” Reynolds wrote, tagging several of the participants, including his “unbelievable” wife. “It felt like I got front row seats to my own funeral but without all the inconvenient death. What a night.”