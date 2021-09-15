What To Remember About Blake Monar From Bachelor In Paradise

Yet another man you’ve never seen before just showed up on Bachelor in Paradise. After Chris Conran’s arrival earlier in Season 7, Blake Monar hit the beach in the Sept. 14 episode. He appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette but only lasted two weeks, so if you found yourself going, “Who??” know that you’re not alone. Here’s what to remember about the 32-year-old male grooming specialist.

Blake Is A Former Baseball Payer

According to his official Bachelorette bio, Blake grew up playing baseball. But two years after he began playing in the major leagues, a debilitating neuromuscular injury pushed him into early retirement.

Blake Is Now A Model & Owner of a Cosmetic Company

Blake’s social media presence makes it abundantly clear that he’s a fan of being in front of the camera. You can find model shots of him in the desert, taking quasi-rustic photos, and channeling his inner Danny Zuko in a black leather jacket and matching shades. No matter the photo, there’s a good chance you’ll read a caption that contains some promotion for Statum Style cosmetics, a non-toxic, cruelty free, and all-natural brand of which Blake is the CEO. In one photo, Blake sits near a sunset with a caption that touts the benefits of his cosmetic line. “If I go bald and gray there will be a company for sale...” he jokes.

He’s Still Friends With Some Bachelorette Alums

Despite Blake’s short-lived tenure on The Bachelorette, it seems like he’s made some significant friendships within the franchise, which may bode well for his chances in Paradise. In one Instagram photo, he’s arm in arm with Ivan Hall. “[Ivan] folded his bedding and threw away the trash. 10/10 welcome in PHX anytime,” the caption reads. A second picture features Blake with another Blake from The Bachelor: Blake Horstmann, who he’s dapping up at a restaurant in Scottsdale. “Just a couple Blake’s being Blakes,” he wrote.

Who Does Blake Meet In Paradise?

Blake’s arrival in Paradise was well received by most of the women, but no one was more than Tia Booth, who whispered “damn” under her breath upon seeing him and called him a “tatty daddy.” Without wasting much time, Blake asked Tia on a date — much to the chagrin contestant James Bonsall, who had given his rose to Tia just the night before. “Should I pack my bags now?” James opined to his fellow cast members. “It’s like intro to heartbreak every week.”

Once on the date, Tia and Blake shared the afternoon taking all-terrain buggies through the Mexican wilderness and immediately forming a connection. Their chemistry was palpable, and both Blake and Tia commented on how it felt like they’d known each other for years. The duo finished their outing by making out under a steamy shower, putting a bow on what looks to be a burgeoning relationship on the beach. According to his Bachelorette bio, Blakes main focus is to “find his future wife!” His dream woman is “incredibly secure in herself and has done the work to become the best version of them possible.” Perhaps Tia will fit that bill.