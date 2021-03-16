Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise Season 7

It’s been nearly two full years since a beach full of Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise. The last time the show aired, in 2019, no one knew a global pandemic would force the franchise to take a summer off in accordance with lockdown safety measures. But now with a Bachelor and Bachelorette season under their belts, ABC producers have perfected filming in a quarantined bubble and are determined to make BiP Season 7 happen, no matter what. Here’s what to know about the upcoming season.

When Will Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere?

“We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work,” ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety in January. As of right now, a premiere date hasn’t been announced, but if they follow previous years’ schedules, filming will likely begin sometime in early June and the show will air in late summer. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell,” Mills added.

Even Bachelor blogger Reality Steve hasn’t said much about the spinoff, other than that the Season 7 filming location “hasn’t been announced yet.”

The Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Cast

Because of the show’s hiatus, the pool of suitors for Paradise is twice its normal size — Mills said production is scouting a group of roughly 150 people. “How do you make that in to 15 to 18 cast members? It’s going to be really tough,” he said. Whoever is chosen, they’re bound to be a solid group of fan-favorites — Mills said Ben Smith and Bennett Jordan from Tayshia Adam’s Bachelorette season are both top prospects, and Joe Park told Nick Viall on his podcast that if he’s still single by then, he’d consider joining. This is not a drill!

There are truly too many good picks. “There’s going to be people left on the bench that we love just because you can only have so many people on that beach,” Chris Harrison told Us Weekly last November. “And right now, the plan is we’re moving forward.”

Where Will Bachelor in Paradise Film?

Typically, Paradise is filmed at Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico, but Mills isn’t sure that that will be the case for Season 7. “If people can get vaccinated, then maybe we’re back in Mexico,” Mills told Variety. “If not, maybe there is a bubble situation in Mexico. We will figure out something — I never know what will happen, but I feel very confident in saying that you will get Bachelor In Paradise next season.”