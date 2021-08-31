Ivan Hall Was Linked To Heather Martin After BiP

In the Aug. 30 episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Ivan Hall’s relationship went up in smoke. Ivan — an alum from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette — had established an initial connection with Jessenia Cruz, who competed on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. But despite a promising first one-on-one date, new arrival Chris Conran soon caused their relationship to crater.

After going on a date with Chris — a contestant from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette — Jessenia let Ivan know she unfortunately didn’t feel a “spark” between them. This left Ivan in a tough spot, considering he hadn’t really formed a connection with any of the other remaining women. Beyond his conversations with Jessenia, he isn’t really featured in Bachelor In Paradise’s Season 7 trailer. There is one short clip in which Ivan has a confrontation with fellow cast member Aaron Clancy, but it’s unclear if the argument is about one of the women or something else.

Bachelor blogger Reality Steve reports that Ivan does eventually couple up with another woman, but all signs point to him leaving the beach still single. Ivan’s Instagram doesn’t offer any clues that he’s currently dating anyone — which is expected, considering how tight-lipped ABC is about spoilers. But there has been speculation that he’s dating Heather Martin, the contestant from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season who’d never been kissed and briefly showed up on Matt’s Bachelor season. The rumors started after the two were seen at a birthday party together in La Jolla, California, and a source claimed to E! News that they “hope[d] to see each other again sometime.” However, it’s unclear if they ever met up again.

Plenty of fans have also called for Ivan to be the next Bachelor. Perhaps his time on Paradise will be the perfect set-up for him to take the lead — and who knows, maybe Heather will make yet another Bachelor appearance.