Blake Moynes' Mom Wrote A Book About Toxic Relationships

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is reaching its end, which means her three remaining men — Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze, and Greg Grippo — will soon be introducing her to their families. Given that the season was once again filmed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the contestants will be inviting their loved ones to New Mexico rather than bringing Katie to them. Blakes’ family, in particular, will be making a long trip across the border from Canada. Here’s everything to know about them ahead of his hometown date.

Blake’s Mom Is An Author

Blake’s mother, Emily, is an empowerment coach and author who published her first book, Rising Up, in 2017, and is set to launch a podcast on Aug. 4. According to her website, Re-Build a Kickass Life, she specializes in helping women to “identify, break free, and thrive after enduring toxic relationships” and focuses on helping clients “overcome the ugly reality that comes with divorce” in order to move on and heal. This comes from her own experiences: she refers to her past marriage as “the longest emotional roller coaster ride of her life,” and says that her “journey to self-discovery and forgiveness” began the day she decided to end the relationship. Her Instagram bio is more direct: “I used to be married but I’m better now,” it reads.

This may have made her cautious about the prospect of Blake getting engaged after a few short weeks on reality TV. A source close to Blake claimed to The Sun that while his mom thinks he and Katie “would be a good fit together,” the timeline of the show is “WAY too much too fast.”

Blake’s Brother Is Into Aviation

Blake’s brother, Cody, is a commercial pilot and flight instructor. He works for Spectrum Airways, a Canadian company based in Burlington, Ontario that helps to train and teach burgeoning pilots. “Good luck Captain Cody!!!!” Blake’s mom captioned a September Instagram post of Cody piloting a plane with the hashtag #Proudmama.

Blake’s Sister Is A Dog Lover

Blake works as a wildlife conservationist, and his sister Taylor appears to share his soft spot for animals. She lives in Ontario with several pups, along with her partner, Justin. Taylor also appears to love the outdoors and going to the gym: though she only has a few Instagram posts, many of them are about nature and fitness. “Be conscious. Be kind,” her bio reads.

From Taylor’s Instagram, it’s clear the Moynes family is close. The siblings can often be seen crowded around a kitchen counter together or on their back porch smiling wide. “My whole life captured in one shot. Happy Thanksgiving,” Emily captioned an October 2020 photo of her, Blake, and Cody holding three dogs.

How exactly the Moynes will get along with Katie is yet to be seen, as none of them have posted much about his time on the show. But at the very least, it sounds like Blake’s mom is equipped to helped him through heartbreak if things don’t end the way he’s hoping they will.