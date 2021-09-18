Famously sex-positive Bachelorette Katie Thurston isn’t one to shy away from an uncomfortable conversation, and fiancé Blake Moynes apparently isn’t afraid to join her. In a Saturday, Sept. 18 Instagram story, Thurston showed her husband-to-be walking shirtless around her kitchen with her cat at his heels, seemingly mid-sentence as he explained why vasectomies are a “no-go” for him. The exchange was, frankly, a lot.

As Moynes graphically explained it, the reason behind his aversion to the pregnancy-preventing procedure is the idea of “a knife cutting [him] open for anything, let alone [his] dick.” (For the record, vasectomies typically involve only a small incision under the penis, in the scrotum.) Naturally, Thurston could be heard cracking up from behind the camera after Moynes got protective of that particular anatomical feature.

Their discussion may have only been hypothetical in nature, though, given that babies is a topic that is undecided for them. After getting engaged during The Bachelorette’s Season 17 finale, which aired on Aug. 9, they shared that not only are they not in a rush to start a family, but they might decide not to have children at all. “We’ve talked about several scenarios,” Thurston told People in a post-finale interview. “Obviously, if we want to have kids, we can, but there’s also adoption and also the idea of not having children.”

For now, they still don’t even live in the same country: Thurston hails from Washington state and recently moved to San Diego, California, while the wildlife manager calls Ontario, Canada home and often travels to Africa for work. “We’re not ones to have too much of a routine,” Moynes added in the same People interview, noting that they may split time between the United States and Canada. “We want to jump around rather than choosing one place to settle down. We want to experience life.”

In the meantime, though, Thurston’s committed to parenting her beloved cat, Tommy, who has made several cameos in her recent Instagram stories with Moynes and may have gained a father figure. Days earlier, Thurston revealed in a Sept. 13 Instagram post that she’d finally introduced her two loves and they’d really hit it off. “What do you think, Tommy?” she asked the purring feline in the video. “Oh, wow, he’s purring loud. Alright, guys, I think Tommy approves.” In her more recent social media posts, Tommy can be seen following Moynes closely as he circles around the kitchen island.

If these posts are any indication, this trio certainly does seem content just the way they are.