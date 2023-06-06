On Monday, June 5, it was announced that Bling Empire star Anna Shay had passed away suddenly at the age of 62. As PEOPLE reports, Shay’s family confirmed her death in an emotional statement, that read: “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke.” The statement concluded: “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

As fans of the reality series will recall, Shay was a breakout star of Netflix’s Bling Empire, which followed the luxurious lifestyles of Asian Americans living in Los Angeles. The show ran for three seasons between 2021 and 2022, and even birthed its very own spin-off, Bling Empire: New York.

Following the announcement of her death, many of Shay’s Bling Empire co-stars paid tribute to the late reality star, including Kelly Mi Li, who remembered Shay on Instagram with a photo gallery of the pair. “RIP @annashay93,” Li wrote in a caption, adding: “You are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever.”

Meanwhile, Christine Chiu also sent messages of condolences to Shay’s family in an Instagram Story on June 5, and Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider shared a reel of himself and Shay on Instagram, along with the caption: “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Another of Shay’s Bling Empire co-stars, Dorothy Wang (who also appeared in the show’s New York spin-off), also shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, writing: “Rest in Peace, Anna. Your generosity, boldness and fervor for life will forever be celebrated.”