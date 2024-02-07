Brad Pitt wasn’t a fan of one of his earliest roles, according to director Ed Zwick.

In an excerpt from his new book, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions, published by Vanity Fair, director Zwick recalls the making of his 1994 western drama Legends of the Fall, in which Pitt starred as the lead.

Based on Jim Harrison’s 1979 novella of the same name, the film follows the story of an isolated Montana-based family over five decades. Along with Pitt, Legends of the Fall also stars Anthony Hopkins, Julia Ormond, and Aidan Quinn.

In his book, Zwick writes that Pitt’s “growing discomfort” with the movie began early on in production and almost saw him walk away from the project.

Julia Ormond and Brad Pitt in Legends Of The Fall. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt “Wanted To Quit”

“His agent called the studio to say Brad wanted to quit. It fell to Marshall [Herskovitz, the film’s producer] to talk Brad off the ledge,” Zwick writes. “It was never mentioned again, but it was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad.”

The Legends of the Fall director goes on to claim that Pitt appeared “easygoing at first,” but became “volatile when riled” later in the filming process.

“One afternoon I started giving him direction out loud in front of the crew,” Zwick recalls of one on-set altercation. “Brad came back at me, also out loud, telling me to back off.”

Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Tri-Star/Bedford/Pangaea/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I don’t know who yelled first, who swore, or who threw the first chair,” Zwick continues in the excerpt published by Vanity Fair, revealing that “this wasn’t the last” fallout between the pair.

Brad “Wasn’t Pleased” With A Cut Scene

As for why Pitt “wasn’t pleased” with the final film, Zwick believes it has to do with a deleted scene.

“I had cut only a single shot from the scene where Tristan (Pitt) is raging with fever, screaming as the waves wash over him,” Zwick recalls in his book. “It was a shot he dearly loved, and it would have been little enough to leave it in, and I should have. Apologies, Brad.”

Directors Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, and actor Brad Pitt. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the on-set tension, Zwick and Pitt are on better terms today. “It was never personal,” the director adds. “Brad is a forthright, straightforward person, fun to be with, and capable of great joy.”