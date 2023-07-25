Warning: Barbie spoilers ahead. With Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Barbie finally in theaters, Barbiemania appears to be in full swing as the film’s soundtrack, merchandise, and most meme-able moments have taken over our timelines. Over on TikTok, fans have also been busy dissecting some of the film’s hidden messages and subtle easter eggs, one of which appears to pay homage to another iconic plastic doll.

In the movie, Barbie (Margot Robbie) travels to the real world and stops by a school while searching for the little girl she believes to be responsible for her existential crisis. Barbie then comes across a tween girl named Sasha and her three friends, all of whom bear a resemblance to the Bratz dolls Yasmin, Sasha, Chloe, and Jade, as pointed out by many on TikTok.

Other users also noted that the character of Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) not only shares a name with a Bratz doll favorite but is also referred to as “bunny boo” by her mother Gloria (America Ferrara) — the official nickname of the Sasha Bratz doll. “Both Bratz and Barbie were everything to me as a kid. It’s so cool seeing this little reference,” one user wrote on TikTok. “True Bratz stans spotted this crossover straight away,” another added.

Meanwhile, the official Bratz TikTok account got in on the Barbie action by poking some light-hearted fun at the film during its opening weekend.

Captioned “Not pink, punk,” the “shady” TikTok in question shows a group of Bratz dolls getting ready to go to the movies. “I wonder how much they spent on the promo? The press tour was amazing,” a voiceover quips, seemingly referencing Gerwig’s Barbie. However, when the dolls arrive at an AMC movie theater, they are shown purchasing “five tickets to Oppenheimer” instead.