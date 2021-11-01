As Bravoholics continue to celebrate the long-awaited return of The Real Housewives of Miami and the upcoming Ultimate Girls Trip mash-up, franchise executive producer Andy Cohen came through with an even more exciting update: Real Housewives is going international. “We are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — The Real Housewives of Dubai,” he told Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

As the morning show pointed out, the United Arab Emirates city is most known for its “five-star venues, extravagant tourist destinations, and oil-fueled wealth,” so fans can expect even more of what they’ve come to love from franchise installments like Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New York.

Considering Cohen said “this is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise," here’s everything you want to know about The Real Housewives of Dubai, including who could join the cast and when the first episode will premiere.

The RHODubai Plot & Cast

Like all other Housewives series, RHODubai will center around a select group of women and “friends of” who will fill their TV slot with glamour, excess, and drama. The series logline reads in part:

“The series highlights a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires, or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.”

There’s no word on which Dubai-based businesswomen and housewives will join the cast and serve as viewers’ guides through the city, but a few fans are already wondering if Huda and Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty will be featured. One tweeted, “If Huda kattan is not a housewife on The real housewives of Dubai….. wits the point??????” Another suggested Caroline Stanbury, who left London for Dubai after Bravo’s Ladies of London wrapped in 2017, should appear.

The RHODubai Premiere Date

RHODubai will premiere sometime in 2022. According to Bravo’s press release, the Real Housewives franchise has been sold around the world, so RHODubai could be the first of more official international installments. As Variety noted, riffs like The Real Housewives of Melbourne have aired on Bravo, but RHODubai marks the first original international season. As for the other cities that could be featured in the future, fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, there are always Ladies of London reruns.

This post will be updated with the cast, trailer, and premiere date as more information on The Real Housewives of Dubai becomes available.