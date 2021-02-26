Peacock's New Reality Series Is Like The Real Housewives Meets The Real World

Anyone who has spent several hours binge-watching seasons of The Real Housewives has envisioned what an all-star version of the franchise would look like, complete with their favorite cast members. Bravoholics, consider your wishes granted. People reported that a Real Housewives spinoff series is headed to Peacock. Franchise stars from multiple cities will live in one house together for the remainder of filming, a source told the outlet. As for where this residence is (or what its insurance policy for table-flipping looks like), The Jasmine Brand, which broke news of the show, teased a "tropical location."

No casting announcements have been made, but the spinoff has several installments to choose from. Currently, The Real Housewives airs series set in Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Potomac, and Salt Lake City, which is the latest addition to the franchise. Page Six's report of the news cites a tweet from former TMZ journalist Anthony Dominic, who offered possible intel on casting and filming locations.

"I'm told it will just be 4 franchises," Dominic tweeted on Wednesday, listing New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New York. "They are taking 2 women from each franchise." Among the names being considered are sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from RHONJ, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards from RHOBH, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey from RHOA, and Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan from RHONY. "I'm told more than half of this list has signed on," Dominic claimed.

Like the truth behind RHOA's current strippergate drama, an official episode count has yet to be unveiled. But Dominic wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I'm told the Housewives spin-off will likely film for 1 week in April. The location will be Mexico or somewhere tropical. Potomac not expected due to filming overlap."

This isn't the only new project circulating in the Bravosphere. A long-awaited fourth season of Real Housewives of Miami has been announced at Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform. Meanwhile, cast members from both Summer House and Southern Charm are expected to merge for a new isolation-era spinoff series titled Winter House.

As details about the reported upcoming Real Housewives spinoff emerge, here's hoping the cast's accommodations are fully-stocked with Ramona Pinot Grigio and Kenya Moore hair products.