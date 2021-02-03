Finally: The Real Housewives of Miami Is Reportedly Coming Back

In an era of staying at home and social distancing, Bravo is the gift that keeps on giving. Amid new seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey (premiering Feb. 12) and Summer House (out Feb. 5), another fan-favorite series is returning. Real Housewives of Miami will receive a long-awaited fourth season, a source tells Us Weekly. The new installment is set to arrive more than eight years after RHOM last graced our screens in 2013.

"They have started interviewing a bunch of different women," a source told the outlet. "They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds." According to the Us Weekly insider, Bravo is in the process of interviewing possible cast members and is "very close to narrowing down a cast." A source for Entertainment Tonight also claimed, "The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back, and Bravo is already in the full swing of interviewing potential castmates to hire."

The original series, which aired alongside New York City, Orange County, and Atlanta versions of the franchise, ran from 2011 to 2013. Real Housewives of Miami was never formally canceled, but production on a fourth season was scrapped after the season 3 finale aired in November 2013.

Ahead, everything we know about the unconfirmed Real Housewives of Miami Season 4, from casting to where you might stream the new installment (hint: it's not Bravo).

What will Real Housewives of Miami be about?

The series will likely traffic in the hallmarks of any Housewives season. That is, boozy brunches, murder mystery-themed dinner parties, and enough tarot card readings to last a lifetime. However, the sun-soaked locale of Miami will likely mean more drama on yachts and at beach resorts, as opposed to the ski lifts of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City or high-end boutiques of Beverly Hills.

According to Andy Cohen, bestowing the world with another season of RHOM has long been in the works. While appearing on the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast in November 2020, he admitted to being "an advocate" for a fourth season. As for why the show never got another installment in the first place, Cohen said Season 3's ratings "were declining as it went on." He added, "I think that went into the decision to not pick it up."

Who is in the cast of Real Housewives of Miami season 4?

No formal cast announcements have been made, but it's often par for the course that a few previous Housewives will return. The original RHOM cast included Lea Black, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, Cristy Rice, and Larsa Pippen, who appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in recent years. In Season 2, Joanna Krupa, Karent Sierra, Lisa Hochstein, and Ana Quincoces joined the cast.

Among the OG 'Wives who are down to return, Patton stoked rumors in 2019, telling a fan on Instagram, "You never know." Hochstein offered up a similar tease on Instagram, via Us, writing to a fan that a fourth season was "very possible."

Where can I watch previous seasons?

All three seasons are available for your educational binge-watching pleasure on BravoTV and Hulu. One place the show may land very soon: Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal that launched last July. "I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami," Cohen said while on the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast. "I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that."

Well, it appears someone spoke on Miami's return and Bravoholics everywhere can rejoice.