While some couples on Bachelor in Paradise 2025 have been fairly smooth sailing from Day 1, others seem less certain of their Costa Rican romance, such as Parisa Shifteh and Brian Autz.

The pair had a controversial start, as their castmates (and viewers at home) took issue with how Brian handled things with his first beach connection, Zoe McGrady. But with Season 10 drawing to a close, are Brian and Parisa still together after Bachelor in Paradise — or do their differences prove to be too much?

If you can’t wait to find out, Reality Steve has shared a new report about Brian and Parisa’s fate after the beach — and it may surprise you. Spoilers ahead!

Tension In Paradise

First, a brief recap: As Brian and Parisa began to explore their relationship, they stumbled over divergent communication styles. For example, after she playfully asked him about his favorite color during a romantic date in the VIP suite, Brian shut her down and said it was “embarrassing.”

“I just want to have fun, like what happened? Did I do something? It definitely was like a needle to my bubble, and it’s not a good feeling,” Parisa recalled to the camera.

After filming wrapped, Brian told Bachelor Happy Hour that despite their awkward interaction in the VIP pool, he and Parisa managed to patch things up. “There’s definitely some residual frustration, resentment from that moment, but the night that we had was incredible,” he said.

However, the tension seemed to continue later on, when Brian asked Parisa not to “overcommunicate” with him, going so far as to say there was a “smothering” aspect to her behavior. “I love it, but sometimes you overload me with compliments,” he said.

This, again, left Parisa unsure of where she stood with Brian. “I don’t want to keep forcing something,” she said in a tearful confessional. “I don’t know how to move forward with this because, like, what did I do?”

A Post-Show Twist

If you’re one for Paradise spoilers, you know that Reality Steve reported that Brian and Parisa left the show as a couple. But a lot can change after returning home.

The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster later shared updated spoilers that claim Brian and Parisa broke up at some point after filming. “In fact, Parisa has a new boyfriend,” Reality Steve wrote. “So I would expect fireworks between her and Brian at the reunion.”