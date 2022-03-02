Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Just Recreated The Infamous Mr. Darcy Soaked Shirt Scene

Bridgerton fans have plenty to look forward to, as the second series of the hit Regency drama arrives on Netflix on March 25. That’s right, the wait is almost over. This time, the focus will be on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Viscount Anthony, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey, as he looks to find a wife for himself. In newly-released images, Bailey can be seen emerging from a lake in a soaking white dress shirt, bearing a striking resemblance to actor Colin Firth, who famously sported a drenched look in BBC One’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Whist it might not seem as provocative as perhaps some of season one’s steamy scenes, viewers will no doubt appreciate the visual. Teasing us further, Bailey, 33, has promised that season 2 of Bridgerton will be even “sexier” — and more complex — than the first.

In his search for a life partner, Anthony — who professes not to be interested in finding true love —becomes embroiled in somewhat of a love triangle with Sharma sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley), who have travelled from India to London for the social season.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India,” a Netflix synopsis reads. “When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.”