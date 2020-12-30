Bridgerton's Sex Scenes, Ranked By How Much We See Of Regé-Jean Page's Butt

Shondaland’s latest show (and first for Netflix), Bridgerton, may not have covert sex in hospital rooms or a character sleeping with the married President of the United States, but it still brings the heat. The new Netflix series is a sexy adaptation of the first of eight novels in Julia Quinn’s Regency-era romance series of the same name. Its first book, The Duke and I, follows the story of Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) messy courtship and equally chaotic (and sex-filled) marriage with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), otherwise known as the Duke of Hastings.

The Bridgerton books themselves are not known in Romancelandia for their steam — in fact, compared to what the genre has to offer, they’re pretty vanilla. But it should come as no surprise that a Shondaland-produced show would find a way to sex things up — including adding a scene where Simon very seductively tells Daphne how to pleasure herself. (And that’s probably the tamest moment in the show.)

How did all of the provocative moments in the adaptation stack up? This power ranking breaks down all 11 (yes, 11!) sex scenes in the show and adds a few of my own personal criteria into the mix — including the amount of very emo convos these characters have before and after sex as well as how often the Duke's rear end enters the frame. (Hint: A lot.)

Benedict Bridgerton, Genevieve Delacroix, and Another Woman, Episode 5: 1.5/5

Netflix

The relatively innocent Benedict Bridgerton attends a debaucherous soirée comprising London’s hard partying art scene, where he ends up finding his way into the arms of a certain highly sought-after modiste and her female friend.

While there isn’t technically sex, this scene has to get an honorable mention given that 1) Benedict deserved to get some since he’s largely the forgotten son, and 2) we didn’t have a sex scene for two episodes between the previous one and this one. Give the people what they want, Shonda!

Location Creativity: 2.5/5. Obviously we don’t know where the trio goes after their initial tryst in the hallway, but the fact that they’re making out under an old Renaissance painting of two naked people in a bedroom is masterful in terms of heavy-handed metaphors.

Level of Comfort: 3/5. The bench looked serviceable.

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/5. Ugh, everybody is fully clothed.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 1/5. While Benedict and Genevieve’s flirting isn’t all that interesting, Benedict has the shock of his life right before the act when he accidentally walks in on his gay art teacher with his lover.

General Steaminess: 3/5. I can’t tell if the scene’s that steamy or if I was more bamboozled as a reader of the books that Benedict was getting some action this early on given that we don’t hear much about him until the third novel. Again, points for the painting.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 6: 2/5

Netflix

After arriving at Simon’s residence at Clyvedon, Daphne and the Duke have a charming dinner and then run off across the property’s lawn as it starts to rain. Obviously, this is a perfect time to find a place to get it on right on the porch of a small building on the property.

This scene is all steam and not much else, but it introduces a lovely sex-filled montage of Daphne and Simon set to a delightful string cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Location Creativity: 4/5. Making out next to a statue in the rain and then having sex on porch of a building is new. Uncomfortable, but new.

Level of Comfort: 1/5. My back hurt just watching this one. At least Simon put his jacket under them, but I don’t think that really helped?

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/5. Just you wait!

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 0/5. Honestly, this scene gets right down to brass tax and I’m fine with that.

General Steaminess: 4/5. It’s literally just there to show us that Daphne and Simon are doing it.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 6: 2.5/5

Netflix

Continuing the Taylor Swift-accompanied sex montage, this is the final act in what I’m lovingly calling "The Trilogy of Sex," which features Daphne and Simon going at it like rabbits in a library while the servants of Clyvedon try to listen in. (Everyone in the Clyvedon is equally horny, it seems.)

Location Creativity: 4/5. Daphne’s balancing on a ladder in this one, so I’ve got to give some points here. She must have the core strength of a pilates instructor.

Level of Comfort: 1/5. Yes, Daphne might have the core of a pilates instructor, but that doesn’t mean it’s comfortable.

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/5. I know, I know, we’re getting there. BE PATIENT.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 2/5. We’ve got to give a few points to Daphne’s innuendo-filled discussion with her lady’s maid after the act. Her activities with the Duke are quite spirited, indeed.

General Steaminess: 4/5. We should be thanking showrunner Chris Van Dusen and the writers for giving us an episode that reminds us just how steamy a Shondaland production can be.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 7: 2.5/5

Netflix

After having time to simmer in the heat of their mutual betrayal, Simon and Daphne can’t let their sexual tension linger any longer, and they take to the stairs of their house for yet another rendezvous. (One can only assume that the maids listened in on this one, too.)

Location Creativity: 2/5. I’m very impressed with these two for making this stair moment work. It’s truly cinematic.

Level of Comfort: 1/5. Between this and the porch though, I really hope Clyvedon has a chiropractor on retainer.

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/10. None to speak of, but that’s kind of the point of the scene: It’s a quickie where Simon goes down on Daphne but refuses to take it any further since he doesn’t want to risk her becoming pregnant.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 5/5. Daphne is surprised to learn that no, make-up sex doesn’t solve everything.

General Steaminess: 4/5. It’s angry sex in the middle of an unresolved conflict! A tea kettle couldn't produce this much steam.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 8: 2.5/5

Netflix

After Daphne gives Simon one of the most dramatic and beautiful declarations of love on television (in the pouring rain at the ruined ball they’re hosting, no less) the two finally hash out their differences, and Simon realizes that he’s okay with the idea of being a father as long as Daphne’s by his side.

Location Creativity: 1/5. After a season of exciting sexual locales, a bedroom is a bit of a boring note, though it makes sense.

Level of Comfort: 5/5. At least these two are comfy.

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/5. There’s none but we don’t even care because Daphne and Simon are back!

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 5/5. They love each other! They probably need a couples therapist though! But everything is fine!

General Steaminess: 5/5. Okay, this scene is mostly steamy because of its emotional impact.

Daphne Bridgerton, Episode 3: 3/5

Netflix

During an afternoon stroll through the park, Daphne and Simon get to talking about what makes a strong marriage, and the importance of sex comes up, as well as Daphne’s inexperience. After alluding to self-pleasure and realizing that Daphne has no idea what he’s talking about, Simon gives a little lecture about getting to know thyself down there. Daphne decides to put his lesson to good use on her own that night.

Location Creativity: 1/5. We’re once again in a bedroom, but it’s fine.

Level of Comfort: 5/5. Again, beds are very comfortable. Honestly, I hope this show got a good mattress sponsor.

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/5. Ugh.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 5/5. The scene before this one where Simon explains masturbation to Daphne is one of the hottest sex education lessons I’ve ever seen. I’d also like to file a formal complaint for not getting a smizing duke to teach me sex ed.

General Steaminess: 4/5. This scene was so simple and yet so steamy.

Anthony Bridgerton and Siena Rosso, Episode 1: 3/5

Netflix

Shonda Rhimes wanted us to remember that she’s producing this series, and nothing says Shondaland more than a sex scene by the 15-minute mark in the very first episode of a new show.

Location Creativity: 2/5. Are opera house dressing rooms sexy? I don’t know? Siena does throw Anthony up against a wall though. You go, girl!

Level of Comfort: 2/5. This lounge chair they end up on doesn’t look particularly sprawling but at least they’re sort of snug?

Gluteal Cinematography: 4/5. We get an Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) butt shot as well as him sprawled naked on a chaise lounge. It’s truly a harbinger of what’s to come.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 3/5. The season-long conflict between these two — that Anthony needs to find a proper aristocratic wife but is in love with Siena and strings her along — is immediately set up.

General Steaminess: 3/5. Short, sweet, and very Shondaland.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 6: 3/5

Netflix

This scene, featuring a very naked Simon sprawled out on a picnic blanket, is the middle shot of the very fun montage of Daphne and Simon being incredibly sexually active in Episode 6. Once again, TSwift’s “Wildest Dreams” cover takes us through. Speaking of which, if Colin and Penelope don’t get a string cover of “WAP” when they finally get together at some point, we riot at dawn.

Location Creativity: 4/5. Honestly, the picnic looks great. I’m sad if any food went to waste.

Level of Comfort: 4/5. A soft blanket on a lush green field? Count me in.

Gluteal Cinematography: 5/5. We’ve got Regé-Jean Page naked in broad daylight. THIS IS WHAT THE PEOPLE CAME FOR.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 0/5. There’s none. Absolutely none — and who cares when you get this much Regé’?

General Steaminess: 4/5. The kids are just having fun!

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 6: 3/5

Netflix

This scene itself is steamy as hell, but it’s all about what happens after that matters: Following growing confusion on Daphne’s part about Simon’s confusing sexual preferences (i.e. he pulls out early every time they have sex), this sexual moment pushes Daphne to ask her own maid to give her a brief but enlightening sex education, where she finally learns how babies are made (and how Simon is definitely trying to not make one).

Location Creativity: 3/5. A desk is no picnic blanket in the middle of a lawn, but we’ll take it, especially because objects go flying.

Level of Comfort: 3/5. Nope, definitely doesn’t look comfortable.

Gluteal Cinematography: 0/5. Sadly, none.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 5/5. Daphne gets some piping hot tea from her maid though. WHEW.

General Steaminess: 5/5. This scene is not only hot but sets the final quarter of the season in motion, so we’ve got to love it.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 6: 4/5

Netflix

Readers of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels speak of this as "The Scene," as in the moment when Daphne uses her newfound reproductive knowledge to take advantage of her sexual situation with Simon to retaliate and try to get pregnant. "The Scene" is a highly controversial one, but it's also a classic Shondaland moment of betrayal.

Location Creativity: 1/5. We all know how I feel about beds at this point.

Level of Comfort: 5/5. At least Daphne and Simon are comfortable when they’re both mutually betraying each other.

Gluteal Cinematography: 5/5. It’s shadowy but I’ll allow it. Always here for more Regé.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 5/5. This storm’s been slowly brewing for six episodes, so as you can imagine, when two people feel this deceived by one another (and neither knows how to communicate about sex or relationships), they’ve got more than a few things to say.

General Steaminess: 5/5. This is a weird one to rate given the murkiness of the dynamics here, but just...whew on so many fronts.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Episode 5: 4.5/5

Netflix

After half a season of buildup that’s included endless flirty glances from Regé-Jean Page, a saucy garden makeout, and a very tastefully done scene of self-pleasure, we’ve finally arrived at Daphne and Simon’s wedding night. God bless.

Location Creativity: 2/5. Eh, they’re in a bedroom. But there’s a blazing fireplace. An extra point for that.

Level of Comfort: 5/5. I’m glad Daphne was comfortable during her first time!

Gluteal Cinematography: 5/5. Okay, hear me out: The first shot is blurry and out of focus and shadowy, but you can’t deny that the cinematography itself is exquisite and artsy. Then we get a second frame that leaves...a lot less to the imagination. But more importantly, it kicks off the era of the Regé-Jean Page butt shot.

Pre- or Post-Coital Chit Chat: 5/5. The scene starts with Simon acting cold towards Daphne until he explains to her that he’s not mad at her, he's just horny. Then they tell one another that they burn for each other and it's... hot as hell.

General Steaminess: 5/5. I just love this entire scene.