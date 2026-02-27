Kate and Anthony have been married for two years in the Bridgerton universe. And in Season 4, the new parents prove they’re never leaving the honeymoon phase.

The loved-up couple makes their first appearance in Episode 6, snuggling with their adorable baby Edmund after returning from India. And while Anthony does have to attend to some viscount duties — getting to the bottom of Benedict’s scandalous affection for Sophie — he and Kate ultimately bookend the season with a romantic moment.

#Kanthony Forever

While Kate and Anthony’s screen time was limited this time around, fans noticed that the couple made the most of every blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

For example, even though they weren’t sitting together at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding — as Anthony was on best-man duty, and Kate was chatting with family in the audience — the pair can be seen gazing at each other for the first five seconds of the post-credit nuptials.

And in a still photo of the moment following “I do,” Kate seems to be turned toward Anthony while her in-laws are focused on the newlyweds. “The bride and the groom are to your LEFT,” one fan playfully reminded Kate on X (formerly Twitter), before adding: “she really spent the whole wedding looking at her man.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

For a couple whose early enemies-to-lovers romance was defined by tortured, yearning stares, it’s nice to see their penchant for eye contact hasn’t gone away — they’re just happy now! And of course, Anthony is equally “down bad” for Kate, said one viewer, writing that “he kept looking back at her every 2 business seconds.”

As one fan observed, “She’s so happy to see him so happy for his brother, it’s so sweet.”

Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed how quickly Anthony rushes to be with Kate after the happy couple said “I do.” (You can see it through the window as the camera floats through My Cottage.)

“Sophie and Ben hadn’t even walked down the aisle before Anthony went straight back into his wife’s arms,” one fan observed on Reddit, prompting another to comment: “he can’t be without her for 5 minutes.” And who could blame him?

What’s Next?

So, will there be more Kanthony to look forward to in Season 5 or beyond? Showrunner Jess Brownell has shared her hopes for the viscount and viscountess to help guide the second half of Bridgerton love stories. She told Forbes, for example, that Kate is one of the “really important relationships” in Eloise’s life. And Kate, like Eloise, once thought she’d never marry — so her perspective would be especially relevant.

Brownell also told The Hollywood Reporter that Anthony has long been a “father figure” to the youngest Bridgertons, Gregory and Hyacinth. “I would love to have them back in future seasons,” Brownell said of Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, noting that the team will “have to play it by ear” regarding the actors’ availability.