Jonathan Bailey Teased His Role In Future Bridgerton Seasons

After Bridgerton Season 1, fans learned that happily ever after may end in a sad goodbye. The show’s original leading man, Rege-Jean Page, departed to pursue other projects, and the other half of the onscreen couple, Phoebe Dynevor, followed after one more season.

Luckily, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley broke the tradition. After their characters, Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, fell in love in Season 2, both reprised their roles in Season 3. They’ll be back in the upcoming installment, too, and Bailey is already looking even further into the future.

Staying Loyal To Bridgerton

In his 2025 Time100 Next interview, Bailey opened up about why he plans to remain on Bridgerton, even as his star continues to rise with roles in Wicked, Jurassic World Rebirth, and more. One of the reasons is the show’s passionate fan base.

“Long-running series mean a lot to people, as does the romance genre,” he said of staying on Bridgerton. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime invitation and I value stories that have characters who are still there.”

He also wants to stick with his Bridgerton family. He mentioned Florence Hunt and Will Tilston, who play Anthony’s two youngest siblings, Hyacinth and Gregory, and how he “can’t wait” to eventually see each of them lead a season.

Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in Bridgerton Season 3 Liam Daniel/Netflix

“I can go and be present and the heavy lifting is done,” Bailey said. “It’s such a joy to watch people who you really love thrive and blossom. If they need you, you’re there.”

Anthony’s Future On Bridgerton

Bailey told Time that he loves “the character of Anthony,” in particular how he stepped up to lead the family after the tragic loss of their dad. Looking ahead, he sees that continuing.

“They don’t have a father and there’s a bit of a father figure [relationship] between him and… well, I don’t want spoilers,” he said.

Both Anthony and Kate will be back in Season 4. There was cause for concern that they might not return when the couple planned an extended trip to India in Season 3. However, Ashley, like Bailey, has made it clear she loves being a part of Bridgerton.

“I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better,” she said in her Glamour cover story in October 2024. “They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule.”

Kate and Anthony were getting ready to embark on another adventure at the end of Season 3: parenthood. Still, their storyline in Season 4 will take a backseat to a new Bridgerton love story. The upcoming chapter focuses on the family’s second-oldest son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and his love interest, Sophie (Yerin Ha).

“The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there’s so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that’s what this show will explore,” Bailey said on Good Morning America in August 2024. “Obviously being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.”