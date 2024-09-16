With Season 4 on the way, two Bridgerton newbies have outlined their vision for the show’s next chapter.

Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi, who play married couple Will and Alice Mondrich in the Netflix drama, recently spoke to RadioTimes about all things Bridgerton Season 4, revealing what they’d like to see happen with the characters of Will and Alice — who aren’t featured in Julia Quinn’s original novel series.

“We're not in the books so we don't have any kind of indication where our arc is going so we will just have to roll with whatever happens and that's kind of exciting,” Naomi told the outlet. “We don't know what to expect.”

Revealing his hopes for the onscreen couple in the next season, Imhangbe chimed in, “I would hope for them to retain the spark that they initially had and not allow society, the money, or fame to water down their relationship.”

This isn’t the first time Imhangbe has voiced his hopes for Season 4. In May, the actor told Shondaland that he’d like the show to focus on Will and Alice’s children in future episodes. “I hope we see how they adjust to this new life, even though they’re very young,” he said. “It must be a lot of pressure, still learning to be a different type of child.”

Will and Alice Mondrich were introduced in Season 3, during which the couple earned high-society status after inheriting the estate that belonged to Alice’s late aunt. No further details have been released about Will and Alice’s future. However, Netflix recently confirmed which characters will be at the center of Season 4.

Bridgerton Season 4 Updates

While Bridgerton Season 3 followed the friends-to-lovers journey of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Season 4 will focus on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett.

Luke Thompson will reprise the role of Benedict in the new season, and Netflix confirmed in August that Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie.

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict,” a synopsis for the new season reads. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.”