Nicola Coughlan is setting the record straight. On June 20, the Bridgerton star addressed rumors that multiple love scenes between the Season 3 leads, Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), were cut from the Netflix drama.

“This is just a rumor,” the actor wrote under a behind-the-scenes video of herself and co-star Newton. “I think you got all the Polin we had but there's lots of BTS still to share.”

Coughlan isn’t the only one to have commented on the speculation. “Not sure where this all came from but these claims are false,” Bridgerton’s Executive Producer, Tom Verica, also wrote on Instagram on June 19. “The supposed scenes ... don't exist.”

The deleted scene rumors emerged after many fans claimed the season didn’t include enough intimate moments between Penelope and Colin.

Polin Petition

A petition on change.org asking Netflix to release the supposed missing scenes has spread far and wide among the Bridgerton fandom, attracting more than 67,000 signatures so far.

“Fans were left a bit unsatisfied with the lack of happy moments between the couple,” the petition reads. “Throughout the world tour, we were made to believe that we would see ‘Polin take on the world together,’ unfortunately that was not how most fans experienced Part 2.”

Colin and Penelope on Bridgerton. Photo via Netflix Netflix

While Coughlan and the Bridgerton EP have denied that any Polin moments were left out of the show, one intimate scene didn’t make the final cut.

Martins Imhangbe (who plays Will Mondrich) recently disclosed to Digital Spy that he and Emma Naomi (who plays Alice) were scripted to act out a love scene in their characters’ new residence.

“There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere,” Imhangbe said. “Then the kids interrupt. There was all this stuff that happened.”

The scene was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. However, the actor also suggested that the passionate moment might be “saved for another season.”