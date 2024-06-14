Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3. At long last, Polin’s love story has been told. The years Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) spent pining for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) pay off as he comes to see her in a new light, and their romance culminates in a grand wedding in Episode 7. They have a ceremony to remember, full of beautiful details paying tribute to their union.

Polin’s Wedding Song

Despite Penelope and Colin’s enthusiasm to get engaged, they’re in a weird place when their wedding day rolls around. He’s still struggling to come to terms with her being Lady Whistledown, so neither can fully lean into their happiness. On the surface, though, it’s a gorgeous ceremony, and Penelope’s walk down the aisle features a meaningful musical moment.

Coldplay’s “Yellow,” covered by Vitamin String Quartet, plays as Penelope goes to meet Colin at the altar. It’s “a nod to Featherington yellows,” showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to Glamour in an interview published on June 13. For many fans, it highlights Penelope’s personal growth and her friends-to-lovers journey with Colin.

“Not enough people talking about how Yellow being their wedding song shows that in this moment Colin does not just see the blossomed Penelope he fell in love with, but his best friend covered in loud yellow ruffles head to toe whom he’s always had deep affection for,” one fan tweeted.

Color-Coded

Bridgerton embraces the small details, and there are even more Polin-inspired touches in the church. Their flowers are fittingly yellow, blue, and green, which are the colors the series has always used to represent the two families.

“The Featheringtons are very citrus colors, very yellows, greens, quite over the top, quite Versace in style,” production designer Alison Gartshore said in Season 3 production notes. “The Bridgertons are the opposite. They’re much more classic colors, very pared back, beautiful blues, delicate pinks, creams, and champagnes.”

Even Penelope’s mother, Portia Featherington (Polly Walker), a true citrus-lover, embraces some blue for the special occasion. As she gives Penelope away, she wears an elaborate gown with a mostly blue bodice leading into a skirt with more green and orange. One fan called it a “subtle show of love Portia-style” on X (formerly Twitter).

Dress To Impress

Yet another very intentional choice is Penelope’s wedding dress. The beautiful blush gown is both simple and strong. “Our costume designer John Glaser designed a very simple silhouette for Penelope that was in some ways a nod to her being this powerful career woman,” Brownell told Glamour. “She is not super fussy in that moment.”

Brownell also teased in production notes that Penelope is “no longer going to wear or do what her mother says.” For a woman who was forced to don the most over-the-top creations, the simplicity of her wedding gown is all the more special.

The First Dance

After the ceremony, there is a wedding breakfast with most of the ton present. Penelope shows how far she’s come by stepping away from the walls and asking Colin to dance with her, even though it isn’t a ball. The sweet moment is made even sweeter by their first dance song: a cover of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” by Duomo.

“It’s such a cute moment to see everyone looking at them like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ And then slowly, everyone’s like, ‘You know what? No, let’s join,’” music supervisor Justin Kamps recently told Tudum. “It’s very sweet and heartfelt, and I feel like the song reflects that.”

Bridgerton’s Easter eggs are always *chef’s kiss*.