Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Lounged Naked Between Sex Scenes

The stars of Bridgerton have become very used to the Netflix show’s signature sex scenes. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Nicola Coughlan revealed that she and her co-star Luke Newton lounged naked on set in between filming scenes for the upcoming third season, proving just how comfortable they got on set.

Back in February, Coughlan and Newton talked about the importance of the series’ intimate scenes to the Associated Press, remarking how they had each other’s backs while filming. “We could just have a laugh about the way that we were lying under a blanket, being like, ‘I should chill now like this,’” she remarked, leading to speculation that she did, in fact, hang out naked.

Coughlan confirmed this tidbit to Teen Vogue. “That is true,” she said. “It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together. We’d just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one… and we just felt relieved.”

However, it wasn’t just exhaustion that led to this habit — it was also a logistical decision. As Coughlan pointed out, she and Newton were wearing very few pieces of “not even real clothes” while filming their intimate scenes, and if they decided to get up from under the blankets, they would have had to walk around set almost nude in front of the crew.

Netflix

Viewers have followed the brewing love story between Coughlan and Newton’s characters Penelope and Colin for two seasons, meaning when it came time for their romance to unfold, the actors had already formed a bond off-screen. Instead of complicating their dynamic for sex scenes, they both said their friendship made filming those moments of intimacy much easier.

“I actually think having a really solid friendship with someone and trusting someone is a lot easier,” Newton told Teen Vogue. “We could support each other in whatever way we needed on set, and also just have a laugh about it. I’m really glad we got to share it together.”

The two having some control over how the scenes were filmed also helped, as Coughlan told This Morning in March, crediting their intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot. “Luke and I actually had a lot of say in what we wanted to do and we kind of had ideas about how we wanted things to play out, which was great, ’cause we really felt like we were in control,” she said.