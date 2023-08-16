In the run-up to Bridgerton Season 3, fans have been sharing a plethora of intriguing theories on TikTok, Reddit, and beyond, including that an “unhinged” storyline is on the way, the show might be altering its episode rollout, and that a major character might meet their demise in the new series. Now, the latest viral theory to have piqued the interest of fans predicts how Bridgerton Series 3 might solve a major “Polin” dilemma.

As viewers might recall, while attending the Featherington ball in the Season 2 finale, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) proclaimed that he’d “never dream of courting” Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). However, Colin was completely unaware that Penelope overheard everything.

On Reddit, one curious user asked fellow super fans how they thought Colin would discover that Penelope heard what he had said. Offering their own hot takes, the Reddit user theorized that Lady Whistledown (aka Penelope) may write about what Colin said in her column which he later reads, that someone attending the ball overheard Colin’s words and spreads the gossip far and wide, or that Penelope eventually winds up telling Colin herself.

The theories sparked a debate among Bridgerton fans on the platform, with some agreeing that “it’s going to come from Penelope herself.” Meanwhile, others predict that, based on Julia Quinn’s original novel series, Colin may find out after Penelope “lets something slip.” Others disagreed, however, writing that Colin might figure it out himself “after reviewing the letters she wrote to him between Seasons 1 and 2.”

Netflix

Another Reddit user also noted that however Colin eventually finds out, it won’t be a “peaceful or romantic moment” for the pair — whose romance is set to be the focus of Season 3. “He will be mad at her for the scandals she put his family through for sure,” the user added.