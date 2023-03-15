Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Just Shared A *Major* Polin Update

To the delight of dedicated Polin fans, Bridgerton faves Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are giving us the content we want (and need). Whilst we wait patiently for Bridgerton Season 3 to drop, which will focus on the friends-to-lovers storyline between Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, the two actors have given us yet another glimpse into their IRL friendship via a joint Instagram post.

In the picture shared to both of their Instagram accounts, fans were treated to a rather joyful looking Coughlan and Newton. The pair appeared to be at some kind of event or party together, as they posed for the snap. Coughlan captioned her Instagram post with the simple yet effective: “Insert caption here.” Newton went for a different approach caption-wise and just gave us a couple of winking cheeky emojis. And of course, the comments section of both posts have been flooded with love and excitement for Polin.

One comment read, “Polin Forever!” with another reading, “Polin is Coming. We are so excited for Polin.” Some fans have even speculated that the photo may be from the Season 3 wrap party, which would indicate that filming has been completed on the upcoming season. However, this is just pure speculation at the moment.

The last time we saw Polin was at the end of Bridgerton Season 2 where Colin and Penelope were saying their goodbyes as he was off to travel the world. And even though Penelope was close*to declaring her love for Colin, it was not meant to be and he left without knowing how she really feels. So, as Season 3 etches ever closer, we have no doubt that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Coughlan and Newton’s friendship IRL and on-screen.