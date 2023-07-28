As fans count down the days until the release of Bridgerton’s third chapter on Netflix, many have begun to ponder the show’s future beyond Season 3. Although the streaming giant has confirmed that a fourth season is already in the works, some viewers are now convinced it will be the show’s last.

Over on Reddit, one user claimed that chapter four will likely become the final ever season because Netflix isn’t “making new episodes fast enough to keep up with the actors aging.” Meanwhile, another fan expressed concern over the break between each season, which they believe could lead to the show's demise. “I know Bridgerton is extremely popular but I bet viewership will be lower for Season 3 and 4 because casual fans will have lost interest after almost two years between Season 2 and 3,” one fan wrote.

Other Reddit users agreed, adding that they’re worried certain storylines from Julia Quinn’s original novel series — on which Bridgerton is based — will be erased from the Netflix drama. “I just have a gut feeling Season 4 will be the last which makes me nervous,” another user shared. “Benedict and Eloise are my favorites and I’m worried their stories might get left out.”

Some fans aren’t entirely convinced Season 4 will be the last, however, noting that Bridgerton Season 2 still did “exceptionally well” after losing lead star Regé-Jean Page. “Season 3 and 4 will likely be big money earners for Netflix,” one optimistic fan commented, while another pointed to the success of the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte as a reason to believe the show will continue.

Although Netflix is yet to confirm whether Bridgerton will air beyond Season 4, the show’s creator, Chris Van Dusen, previously told Collider that he hopes there will be a series for each of the Bridgerton siblings.

“This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure,” Dusen told the outlet.