Bridgerton Season 4 Will Likely Focus On Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Season 2 spoilers ahead! The not-so-patient wait for Bridgerton Season 2 has been proof of the series’ grip on Regency romance fans, including those who didn’t know they were Regency romance fans until Bridgerton first dropped on Netflix. So you’re not alone if you’re looking ahead to the third and fourth seasons already announced by Netflix. It might’ve seemed strange to promise two more seasons before the second ever hit our screens — but this is Bridgerton we’re talking about, Netflix’s biggest show ever. Plus, it’s a big family, with eight siblings to marry off and endless love stories to tell.

Though details are sparse on the next two seasons, we can safely guess that future installments will each correspond to a different book — just like Season 2 matched with the Anthony-centric story in Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me. If the rest of the series follows the same trajectory, Season 3 will be Benedict’s story, and Season 4 will match up with Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which is all about Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Here is everything we know about Bridgerton Season 4 and their budding romance, which was teased in Season 1 to tragic effect — what with Colin’s relationship with Marina and subsequent departure to travel the Mediterranean.

Bridgerton Season 4 Plot

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

At the end of Bridgerton Season 1, Colin and Penelope were saying goodbye — Colin was off to travel as Penelope always encouraged him to. Unbeknownst to him, though, Penelope was on the verge of her very own “I burn for you”-level love declaration. According to the synopsis for Quinn’s novel, their story resumes when Colin returns to London, and they both discover secrets about each other that test their potential for a “happy ending.” We know Penelope’s secret, but it will be interesting to see what Colin’s covering up.

Marina Thompson isn’t a major character in the books, but she was a serious contender for Colin’s love in Season 1. Though, Season 2 proved there’s nothing going on between them anymore. With Marina out of the way, it seemed Penelope was nearly ready to express her true feelings for the longtime family friend, but toward the end of Season 2, she overheard him saying there’s no chance he’d ever go for her. Ouch! We’ll just have to wait and see how she could ever recover from that.

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast

Unlike other Bridgerton series love stories, Season 4 might not need any major cast additions because the romantic leads are people we already know and love: playful Colin and sneaky, lovelorn Penelope are played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. We will likely see new supporting faces along the way.

Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer & Release Date Speculation

It could be some time before we see a trailer or release date for Bridgerton Season 4 and subsequent seasons. However, due to the enormous success of Bridgerton, Netflix could work to expedite the release of upcoming installments. Maybe they’ll even pull a Kissing Booth and secretly film more than one entry at a time!

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Bridgerton Season 4 becomes available.