A Subtle Bridgerton Clue Hints At When Benedict's Season Will Take Place

While Colin and Penelope’s evolving relationship may be the star of Bridgerton Season 3, there are other budding romances happening all around, from Benedict’s dalliance with Lady Tilley Arnold, to Francesca’s quiet chemistry with John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin.

Given that there are several Bridgerton siblings yet to be married, it makes sense that the show is planting seeds for future love stories. According to one eagle-eyed fan, a seemingly insignificant Season 3 scene might tease when Benedict’s season will take place — and, brace yourself, it could be a while.

A Subtle Sign?

First, the findings: @bealisnesque on X (formerly Twitter) noticed an intriguing exchange between Colin and Penelope in Episode 2. She is worried that the Bridgertons will spot her getting dating lessons from Colin, but he assures her that Violet, Eloise, and Francesca are at the modiste, while everyone else is playing cards outside.

“You’ve seen my family play pall-mall, you know how competitive we are,” Colin says. “Hyacinth loves to win, Gregory hates to lose to her, while Benedict will refuse to miss the spectacle. Trust me, not one of them will be leaving that table in the immediate future.”

For @bealisnesque, that last comment stood out as potentially significant. “Do not tell me Benedict’s will be s6??? Hopefully I am just reading it too far,” they wrote, despairing at the thought of Benedict’s love story happening so late into the series.

Several viewers reacted to the theory, with one saying they “rebuke” the possibility and others acknowledging that it could make sense. It wouldn’t be the first time a Bridgerton fan theory based on the competitive brood’s leisure activities came true. Back in Season 2, a popular theory about the Bridgertons’ pall-mall order correctly predicted that Colin, not Benedict, would be the focus of Season 3.

Luke Newton, who plays Colin, recently told Bustle that he’s impressed by viewers’ attention to detail. “The fans have their finger on the pulse,” he said. “There are moments when I’m like, ‘Have they read a script?’” So really, no theory is too out there — no metaphor too small.

Other Clues About Benedict’s Fate

There have been several hints about Benedict being one of the later Bridgertons to marry, even though his novel is the third one in the book series.

For example, Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, recently told Country & Town House that he’s OK with not having his own, dedicated season yet. “It’d be nice to give the character a full exploration, that’d be really fun, but the way the show runs — it’s a big ensemble show,” he said. “As long as I’m given interesting things to do, I don’t really mind.”

Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that “It’s possible that we will continue to go out of order,” regarding the siblings’ love stories.

“I’m really excited about Benedict’s journey in Season 3,” she continued. “It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He’s such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season.”