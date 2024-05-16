Netflix’s Bridgerton is back for its much-anticipated third chapter, with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story at the forefront. But, Polin’s friend-to-lovers journey isn’t the only romance fans can look forward to.

Warning: Bridgerton Season 3 and book spoilers ahead. In the new series, Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd) is the latest debutante searching for an eligible suitor.

“There’s definitely an air of innocence about her,” Dodd recently told Netflix of her character’s Season 3 arc. “Debutantes are so young. Although they prepared for these moments for their entire lives, you can’t replicate a ball or suitors that you’ve never met before coming up to you. You don’t know how those conversations are going to go.”

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 sees the character meet a potential love interest, John Sterling. Could wedding bells be in their future? Fans will have to sit tight for Part 2. But in Julia Quinn’s book series, Francesca eventually ties the knot, which begs the question: Who does she marry?

Two Weddings & A Funeral

Francesca’s love story is the focus of Quinn’s sixth Bridgerton novel, When He Was Wicked. In the book, she marries not once, but twice.

Hannah Dood and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3. LAURENCE CENDROWICZ/NETFLIX

First, Francesca walks down the aisle with John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin. However, John tragically and very suddenly dies, leaving her a widow. While mourning the loss of her husband, Francesca finds comfort in John’s cousin, Michael Stirling, who secretly has feelings for her. Years after losing her husband, the pair begin a romance and eventually get married.

While Francesca has been featured in Netflix’s Bridgerton adaptation before, the latest installment marks the first time Dodd portrays the character — taking over from Ruby Stokes, who played her in the first two seasons.

Speaking to Netflix, Dodd said stepping into the role was “absolutely terrifying” early in production. “There was a little bit of life imitating art there. She was nervous and I was nervous,” Dodd said. “She was watching people, and I was watching people to learn. We were kind of going through it together.”