The cast of Bridgerton showed up in London on Wednesday, June 12, for a special screening of Season 3’s highly-anticipated second half. It was a stylish red carpet, to be sure, with the likes of Simone Ashley and Hannah Dodd in the chicest numbers. If I had to choose a “diamond of the season,” however, the honor would go to Nicola Coughlan.

As one-half of Season 3’s main couple (lovingly known to fans as Polin), Coughlan has been thrust into the spotlight in recent months. Thankfully, her sartorial outings have not disappointed.

Whether she’s wearing a sculptural all-white set, or a dramatic, voluminous cape, the Bridgerton star has easily positioned herself as a budding fashion icon. That said, her style couldn’t be further from her Regency-era alter ego, Penelope Featherington, usually leaning toward the sleek and polished over the overtly feminine.

Her most recent red carpet number, however, was a blatant nod to her character’s onscreen wardrobe and story arc: a blush pink wedding dress.

Nicola’s Pink Sequin Dress

Coughlan stood out among the rest of the stylish cast in a blush pink gown entirely blanketed in sequins. Her dress, custom-made by Rodarte, featured off-the-shoulder sleeves that mimicked the puff sleeves Bridgerton is known for. She piled on the drama with blood-red velour opera gloves.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Veil

Despite her dress being a literal dazzler, Coughlan’s outfit’s most attention-grabbing detail was her choice of hair accessory. She affixed a pink floor-length wedding veil atop her head. The trailing tulle was held in place by a pseudo-headband fashioned from the same lace trim featured on her sweetheart neckline.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even her makeup played within the same color palette, with flushed pink tones on her eyelids and lips.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Inspo: Penelope’s Wedding Dress

Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 ahead. Coughlan’s chic look was also an Easter egg, referencing the biggest event of the season: Penelope’s wedding to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Season 3 of Bridgerton finally spotlights their love story and part 2 saw the couple head to the altar. Penelope’s bridal look was utterly nontraditional in the best way. She wore a blush pink number with puffy sleeves and a cinched waist — details all present in Coughlan’s red carpet look. Pen also wore a similar veil, though hers was traditional ivory.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

She is the moment — both on screen and off.