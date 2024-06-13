Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3. In the second half of Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope’s clandestine job as Lady Whistledown comes between her and Colin. Fortunately, the couple manages to avert serious scandal, and in the final moments, a time jump provides a major update to their happily ever after.

A New Bridgerton Baby Arrives

In Episode 8, Penelope and her sisters are all enjoying motherhood together. Based on the babies’ ages, it seems that roughly a year has passed since Colin and Penelope’s wedding — and in the race to produce a Featherington heir, Penelope comes out victorious. (Her sisters both have girls.)

“The new Lord Featherington is quite handsome,” remarks Penelope’s mother-in-law, Violet.

“He gets that from his father,” Colin says, with Penelope noting that he’s “always trying to distract with a clever word and a beguiling smile.”

As you’ll recall from Season 2, Portia forged legal documents to ensure that the Featherington estate would pass to her first grandson instead of the family’s con-artist cousin. Clearly, the Featherington heir is in good hands with Colin and Penelope as his parents. However, there’s still a major question that goes unanswered: What is Colin and Penelope’s baby named?

There Are Some Hints

Even though fans learn the name of Penelope’s niece, Philomena, the name of Colin and Penelope’s son is curiously not mentioned.

In Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, the couple’s first child is actually a girl named Agatha — a sweet nod to Lady Danbury’s role in helping Penelope find her confidence and, ultimately, her love match. However, their connection doesn’t play out the same way on screen. (As showrunner Jess Brownell told Decider, she “wanted to give [Lady Danbury] a storyline that was more about her,” as opposed to being an “accessory” to another young couple’s love story.)

The hoopla about the Featherington heir is primarily a show creation, too, so it makes sense that Colin and Penelope’s first child is a son, unlike in the novels. In the book series, they go on to have two sons, Thomas and George. The first feels like a strong contender for their son’s name in the show.

However, the show certainly isn’t beholden to book names. Daphne and Simon’s first child is named August in the series, but Amelia in the books. Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope) recently told Etalk that she’d like to name Polin’s son Elliot, “a nod to their very beloved third wheel,” Eloise.

“She has told me that. We love that,” Luke Newton (who plays Colin) separately told the outlet, implying that the actors have spent time talking about fictional baby names. Eloise names her child after Penelope in the books, so the reverse would certainly make sense.