Bridgerton fans have been waiting patiently for the Netflix drama’s return, but many viewers have found the latest Season 3 release date theory rather upsetting.

Some fans on Reddit claimed to have received emails from bookstores informing them that Netflix’s official Bridgerton Series 3 tie-in book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton, will now hit shelves in May 2024.

The tie-in books are “usually released around the same time as the new season,” one Redditor noted, therefore the book’s updated release date suggests Bridgerton Season 3 will arrive later than initially thought — to the disappointment of many.

“The Netflix tie-in book has had its date pushed from December 2023 to May 2024. Ergo, Season 3 is likely coming out in April or May next year” one Redditor said of the viral theory.

Fans Are Not Happy

Pointing to Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event in 2022, fans voiced their dismay over Bridgerton Season 3 being teased over a year ago with no release date in sight.

“What kind of sick joke did they pull with promoting Bridgerton at Tudum one year before the release?” one user commented on Reddit, while another chimed in: “I have not watched Queen Charlotte, so this is even harder for me. It’s way too long between seasons.”

Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

Fans Predict A Different Rollout

Some Bridgerton fans also predict that Netflix will experiment with different episode rollouts in future seasons, dropping one episode per week rather than all at once.

Many viewers appear excited by the rumored changes, with one viewer writing that they miss “getting to discuss and predict storylines as they come out instead of everyone being at different places.”

Not everyone is quite so convinced, however. “If a show airs weekly, most people either forget about it or they’ll wait to watch it in full,” another Redditor added.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

What We Know So Far

Although an exact Bridgerton Series 3 release date is still up in the air, executive producer Shonda Rhimes teased in April this year that filming and editing was now complete, leaving many fans hopeful that Season 3 would drop in 2023.

However, Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte star Adjoa Andoh later disclosed to Digital Spy that “Season 3 will be coming out next year,” which could mean a 2024 release date.